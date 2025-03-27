Sheffield United have a chance to momentarily return to the top of the Championship when they welcome high-flying Coventry City to Bramall Lane on Friday night.

With both Leeds United and Burnley in action on Saturday, Chris Wilder's side have a chance to set the pace for the weekend with a statement win over the league's form side over the last ten games.

Championship form table over the last 10 games, per Football Web Pages Position Team Wins Draws Losses Points 1 Coventry City 8 0 2 24 2 Burnley 6 4 0 22 3 Sheffield United 7 1 2 22 4 Leeds United 6 3 1 21

The Blades are set to receive a big boost ahead of their meeting with Coventry too, as Brazilian star Vini Souza is set to return to the fray after missing the last two games before the international break with a hamstring injury.

Additionally, Chelsea loanee, Alfie Gilchrist and former Leeds midfielder, Jamie Shackleton, may also feature after training through the last two weeks.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Sheffield United's battle with Coventry City, The Yorkshire Post reported that Wilder said: "Souza is back training and back on the grass. Jamie Shackleton has been training right the way through the international break, as well as Alfie Gilchrist."

The Blades will only be without Harry Clarke and Tom Davies for Friday's clash at Bramall Lane, but Wilder is confident that they can be back training "in the next week to 10 days.

"They will take part (in the rest of the season) 100 per cent."

Wilder also provided positive news surrounding those who were away from the club on international duty, reporting that the likes of Hamza Choudhury, Sydie Peck and Kieffer Moore returned injury-free.

"It was a positive international break for us all - whether it is players going away or the work we've done on the training ground," he concluded.

Sheffield United close to the full complement - and at the right time

Having a full-strength side will be key for any of the current top three to end up in the automatic promotion places come the end of the season. For Sheffield United, they seem to be emptying their treatment room at the perfect time.

The Blades have dealt with injuries in the midfield the whole season, with the likes of Souza, Arblaster and Davies all missing periods throughout the campaign. Having Souza back fit for the final eight games of the season will be vital, though.

According to Fotmob, the Brazilian ranks among the top 5% of defensive midfielders in key defensive stats such as tackles won and duels won, whilst also ranking in the top 10% for successful dribbles and dribble success, showing that he is one of the best in the league not only at stopping attacks but also carrying the ball and starting attacking moves for his own side.

In both the games in which Souza was absent, against Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday, the Blades were put under a lot of pressure and the midfield battles were rather even.

With the 27-year-old back in the fold, Sheffield United should expect to be able to wrestle back control of games with ease, which will be key as they look to make a swift return to the Premier League.