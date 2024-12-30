Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has admitted that the season-ending injury to Harry Souttar may influence his decisions in the January transfer market.

This was confirmed by the Yorkshire-born head coach in a post-match interview with the BBC following a 1-1 draw with play-off hopefuls West Bromwich Albion.

The Blades have had a fine season to this point, but the Christmas period has taken its toll with a defeat to Burnley and a draw with the Baggies taking them off the top of the table. This leaves them just a point ahead of the Clarets with a crucial match against Sunderland on New Year's Day.

Championship Table 24-25 (As of 30th December) Rank Played Games GD Points 1 Leeds 24 +29 51 2 Sheffield United 24 +19 49 3 Burnley 24 +21 48 4 Sunderland 24 +15 44

While promotion remains their goal, the recent setbacks have clearly affected Wilder's side. Key injuries in November and December have forced him into making multiple changes, and January now offers the perfect opportunity to strengthen the squad with much-needed reinforcements.

Harry Souttar injury is set to force Chris Wilder's hand in January transfer window

Australian international Souttar joined the Blades on a season-long loan from Leicester City in the summer and was in brilliant form.

Part of a defence that has conceded just 14 goals all campaign, the centre-back unfortunately picked up a serious Achilles tendon injury against Albion, as confirmed by Wilder on Sunday.

Speaking about this, the Blades head coach said: "Harry Souttar goes back to Leicester now. He's snapped his achilles and is out for the season so that's a big blow for us.

"He's been amazing, his partnership with Anel [Ahmedhodzic] and with Jack [Robinson] as well. He's been outstanding and is a great personality to work with, a great character.

"I'm devastated for him. He loved it here and he's absolutely gutted. I spoke to him the day after Boxing Day, but we have to get on with it and show what we're all about."

This injury leaves Wilder with minimal options, as alongside Souttar they only have Robinson, Ahmedhozic and 21-year-old Jamal Baptisite as recognised central defenders, albeit Alfie Gilchrist can also play in the middle.

While this could provide a chance for someone like Baptiste, it seems more likely that United will enter the transfer market for new defenders, as established by the head coach in his interview.

Articulating on this topic, Wilder added: "We've had conversations about after the 27th of December and they are ongoing positive conversations with the owners to sensibly help the group, and the supporters, in terms of having a strong second half of the season.

"I like the chemistry of the group but players need resting."

Chris Wilder will need defensive additions to continue Sheffield United promotion push

Having confirmed the £100 million takeover last week, Sheffield United could be in line for an incredibly busy window.

Currently, the defence has to be the priority with Souttar out and fellow loanee, Alfie Gilchrist, attracting attention from Premier League clubs, as per Fabrizio Romano.

This may see the new owners target a statement addition and bringing in a talented player to feature alongside Ahmedhodzic has to be the move.

If they can secure a deal early in the window, then the Blades may quickly find themselves back on track as they continue their promotion push for the rest of the campaign.