Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has admitted that West Bromwich Albion winger Mikey Johnson was on his side's radar during the summer transfer window.

The Blades' boss made this admission to the Yorkshire Post, after seeing Johnston in action for the Baggies on Sunday afternoon.

The clash between Albion and United finished 2-2 in the end, with the former equalising in the second half through Tom Fellows to secure a point at The Hawthorns.

This point was enough to take the Blades to the top of the Championship table, with their summer business playing a big part in where they are right now.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United transfer admission on Mikey Johnston

Summer signings Callum O'Hare and Tyrese Campbell got themselves on the scoresheet in the Midlands - and Wilder got to see a target he missed out on during the summer window.

According to a report from Alan Nixon during the summer, United had agreed a £2.5m deal with Celtic for Johnston during the summer.

However, it was West Brom who came out on top in this race in the end, having seen him shine on loan at The Hawthorns during the second half of last season.

Mikey Johnston's 2023/24 loan spell at West Brom (All competitions) Appearances 20 Goals 7 Assists 2

On Sunday, Wilder confirmed that United had been in pursuit of the winger during the summer window, telling the Yorkshire Post: "West Bromwich Albion are a fabulous club, (with a) great squad of players – I'd say the front four is right up there, Fellows a top player, Mikey Johnston we were after in the summer, experience right the way through with Kyle Bartley.

"The way they came after us, they were incredibly aggressive on the press, played forward down the sides and put us right on the back foot from the off.

"It was a massive test for us, especially after 20, 25 minutes, especially scoring from a set play – it's a great ball and a fabulous finish. I'm stood on the sideline saying this will be interesting now, let's see what our team is all about.

"They answered all the questions with their performance and even when they (West Brom) scored a fortunate equaliser from their point of view, it was another question to ask.

"We were a little bit naive at times, a little bit gung-ho at times. I've got to temper than and teach them a little bit through experience to have more control in the team but what I don't want to take away from them is their ambition, their desire and their personality to try and get a result."

West Brom will need to be wary of potential future Sheffield United swoop

There's a chance that the Blades could be back in the top flight next season.

And if Albion don't join them at the top level, United could potentially look to sign Johnston again.

Whether they will look to target another move for him will depend on his performances, as well as his price tag. He performed well on Sunday, but hasn't been as clinical this season as he was during his loan spell.

At this point, the Baggies are in a fairly comfortable position with the player, considering his contract doesn't run out until 2028.

But Albion still need to be wary about United potentially reigniting their interest in the wide player in the future, especially when considering the fact that the Blades haven't got a huge number of wide options at their disposal currently.