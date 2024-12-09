Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder believes Leeds United are "miles ahead" of his team at this point, speaking after the Blades climbed to the top of the Championship table.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Wilder wasn't afraid to talk up a potential rival, with the Blades' boss making a comparison between his team and Daniel Farke's side.

The Whites have certainly shown their class again this season, despite the fact they lost quite a few key players during the summer transfer window, including Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Georginio Rutter.

Largie Ramazani has proved to be a real asset - and others have been able to step up in the place of those who have departed the West Yorkshire side.

Currently in the automatic promotion mix, they will be keen to build on their victory against Derby County and enjoy a successful festive period.

They have some tricky games coming up though, including one against Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening, so it will be fascinating to see how they progress.

The Blades are currently the team to beat though, having gone top of the table again after Sunday afternoon's away draw at West Bromwich Albion.

This was a positive result for United - and it's one that could make all the difference at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Chris Wilder drops Leeds United claim

With United currently top of the division, despite starting the season on -2 points, they deserve a huge amount of praise.

And they also deserve to be compared to some of the best teams in the division, but Wilder believes his side are a fair distance behind Leeds at this stage.

Championship table (1st-3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 19 16 39 2 Leeds United 19 20 38 3 Burnley 19 17 37 (Table correct as of December 9th, 2024)

Making this point, he told the Sheffield Star: "These boys are learning on the job, at the top of the division.

"I've just been asked a question about being in contention with Leeds United... Leeds are miles ahead of us. We've got our own fight, to improve individually and as a team. And trying to pick up points along the way. I'm just focusing on us.

"The characteristics of the team are great and this was a massive test for us.

"You look at their [West Brom] squad, Jed Wallace didn't get on the pitch and we know about [John] Swift. We know Mason [Holgate]..., they're an incredibly strong squad.

"You could sense it was a big game before and with how they started they understood that, but we weathered the storm. It was a bit of a basketball game late on and a lack of control, but both sides wanted a win and we'll learn from that.

"It's important we got something from the game and I'm delighted that we did."

Sheffield United may not be performing at their full potential yet

United brought in quite a few additions during the summer, including key man Callum O'Hare.

Other key men, including Kieffer Moore, also arrived at Bramall Lane, and it's safe to say that the Blades haven't seen the very best of the Welshman yet.

With these additions in mind and the fact the Blades are still trying to bounce back from such a dire 2023/24 campaign, it feels as though the Blades will only get better.

If they can make a couple more additions in January to strengthen key areas, including the wing department and the midfield area in the absence of Oli Arblaster, that could strengthen Wilder's side further.

United, however, can be pleased with their work so far and will be hoping to continue putting points on the board.