Not many players command respect from nearly all of their former clubs quite like David McGoldrick does, with the EFL legend still plying his trade in League Two for Notts County over 20 years after making his debut in the game.

The 36-year-old, who turns 37 at the end of November, has had a fantastic career in football, and continues to wow fans with his extreme levels of skill and fantastic finishing ability.

It's a career that has been rejuvenated in recent years after a bit of a difficult period in the early 2010s while at Nottingham Forest. However, his time at Sheffield United from 2018 to 2022 was one that was filled with excitement and constant promise, with his performances defying his age throughout.

When it was announced that the forward was joining the Blades, not many expected him to have the impact that he went on to have, but one of those who did was his manager, Chris Wilder, whose bold prediction came true.

Wilder was correct about the impact McGoldrick was going to make

At the age of 30, there were always going to be some worries about the quality that McGoldrick was going to be able to provide, but he still had the backing of the man who mattered the most at that point in his career.

When asked about the Nottingham-born star when he first signed him in the summer of 2018, Wilder told the club's media: "I've continually said that we only want to bring in players who strengthen us and David ticks that box. He's a great link player, has a wealth of Championship experience and he may be coming into the best years of his career.

"David wanted to return north and this was too good an opportunity to turn down. His attitude and ability, not only in the matches he has played, but also on the training ground, is without question. I've spoken to a number of respected people about David and they cannot speak highly enough of him."

The fact that his manager said that he was perhaps about to enter his own peak may have come as a surprise to supporters, but it did not take long for McGoldrick to prove himself as a real danger in the Championship - scoring 15 goals and picking up four assists in 45 appearances.

His involvement helped Sheffield United back to the Premier League for the first time since 2007, just two years after the Blades were playing League One football.

McGoldrick's impact never faltered at Bramall Lane

While his first season in the Premier League with the Blades was not quite his best personally, the rest of his team excelled, almost achieving a European place despite being new to the division.

Nevertheless, his third campaign at Bramall Lane was superb, with the then 32-year-old finding the back of the net eight times, proving to be one of the only bright sparks in a bitterly disappointing season as his side were relegated back to the Championship.

Wilder had left Sheffield United by that point, after failing to come anywhere close to the high standards that he had set for himself in 2019/20. With the second tier calling, many had hoped to see McGoldrick take to the league in the same form that he had left it, but injury issues saw his season end early.

David McGoldrick Sheffield United Stats by Season (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2018/19 45 15 4 2019/20 30 4 2 2020/21 40 9 2 2021/22 21 2 4

Nevertheless, the impact that the forward had during his time in Yorkshire can never be understated and his performances over the course of the four years were exactly what Wilder had promised when he first made his way through the doors in S2.