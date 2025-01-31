Chris Wilder has revealed that Sheffield United are keen to source loan moves for a quartet of young stars before the January deadline.

A number of issues have plagued the Blades in recent months with the likes of Ollie Arblaster, Harry Souttar, Tom Davies and Kieffer Moore all picking up injuries.

This situation has often led Wilder relying on academy players, entrusting individuals like Ryan One, Jamal Baptiste, Owen Hampson and Louis Marsh.

Youth Players' First Team Appearances (24-25 Only) Player Appearances Minutes Ryan One 12 366 Owen Hampson 3 151 Jamal Baptiste 2 96 Louie Marsh 3 241

While they have done a good job when called upon, the head coach turned to the January market and has brought in some top additions, including Ben Brereton Diaz and Hamza Choudhury. This will likely force out the young talent and Wilder wants them to get some first-team action before returning to Bramall Lane next season.

Chris Wilder searching for loan moves

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, about his talented academy players, Wilder said: "The number of players from the academy who've supplemented the group, that was never going to be the plan.

“It was needs-must, really. So, in an ideal world, the Marshys and the Ryan Ones and Hampsons, and even the Baptistes.

"There'll always be the ones who come through like Femi Seriki and impress everyone, and we're delighted he's done that. He's been part of the first team group with Blaster [Oliver Arblaster] and [Andre Brooks] and [Sydie] Peck but Ryan One's just turned 18 and is starting games at the top of the Championship.

"That's not ideal for him or for us, but he's gained great experience being in a changing room full of winners. Ultimately though they need senior football and also there will be an opportunity for those boys, there's been plenty of calls on them. They're highly regarded internally, but they need to go and get some football under their belts.

“At times I don't think it'd be right for me to expose them to top-end Championship football but every experience is one they can lean on. But there will be quite a few young boys going out on loan and hopefully getting the 15/20 games they need for their progression.”

Sheffield United starlets heading for temporary Bramall Lane exit

It seems unlikely that all four players will leave Bramall Lane before February 3rd, but a loan move would be an excellent opportunity for each of them.

Baptiste, Marsh, and Hampson are all in their 20s and have had very limited exposure to first-team football. For Sheffield United, the focus must be on developing these players for the future.

A number of clubs will likely be keen to secure their services, and from what Wilder has said, he appears open to letting them leave on loan.