Chris Wilder has said Sheffield United will be an option for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker "when he fancies that opportunity".

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the defender has asked to leave Manchester City, leading to speculation over where he will play next.

Walker previously played for the Blades, coming through the club’s academy system before signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, but has claimed that he would like to finish his career with the Yorkshire outfit when the time comes.

He has gone on to win multiple Premier League titles, FA Cups, EFL Cups and a Champions League since then, also earning over 90 caps for England, but it remains to be seen what next for the 34-year-old.

Kyle Walker - Manchester City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2017-18 32 0 (6) 2018-19 33 (30) 1 (1) 2019-20 29 (28) 1 (4) 2020-21 24 (22) 1 (1) 2021-22 20 0 (2) 2022-23 27 (22) 0 2023-24 32 (30) 0 (4) 2024-25 15 (9) 0 As of January 17th

Chris Wilder discusses Kyle Walker return

Wilder has suggested that Walker might not sign for Sheffield United when he departs Man City, hinting at a move abroad being on the cards instead.

However, he has confirmed that he would welcome the defender back to the club with open arms and that he has spoken to him in the past.

"When he was talking about finishing his career at Sheffield United he never mentioned that maybe he might have a visit to the Middle East or to somewhere in Italy before!” said Wilder, via The Star.

“We'll still be there when he fancies that opportunity.

“It's great to have incredibly talented individuals, who have achieved everything in the game, that still have a love for Sheffield United.

“It’s brilliant. I know the club means a lot to him. He’s never forgotten his roots.

“I get the odd FaceTime call off him and a couple of his mates.

“He loves the club and no doubt, one day, you'll see his face knocking around here."

According to ESPN, AC Milan are the leading contenders to sign Walker, should he leave Man City this January.

Sheffield United move for Kyle Walker will have to wait

It seems unlikely that Walker will make the move to the Championship this January.

While it’s been a disastrous campaign for Man City and Walker, he could still offer Wilder’s side a lot at this stage of his career.

So it will be disappointing that he isn’t making that jump now, but it is inevitable that it will happen someday, potentially when the club is back in the Premier League.

If they can establish themselves in the top flight again, then it only increases their chances of being able to bring Walker to Bramall Lane in the near future.