Chris Wilder has revealed that two £15m bids were made to Crystal Palace for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi by other teams before Sheffield United signed him on loan.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, the Blades' boss also revealed that there was a huge amount of interest in him from Championship teams.

Rak-Sakyi may have spent a decent chunk of last term on the sidelines, which could have reduced interest in his signature.

However, the winger was a real asset for Charlton Athletic in League One during the 2022/23 campaign, with his goalscoring contributions at The Valley likely to have been the key factor behind the volume of interest that he received during the summer window.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's 2022/23 loan spell at Charlton Athletic (All competitions) Appearances 49 Goals 15 Assists 9

Having sold Michael Olise this summer, Palace wouldn't have wanted to sell another young star, but there was strong interest from Premier League rivals Southampton.

They were reportedly keen on securing the player on a permanent deal, but the Eagles preferred to send him out on loan and they retained this firm stance, with the player making the temporary switch to Bramall Lane for the 2024/25 campaign.

Plenty of other Championship teams were in the mix for the wide player, including Leeds United, who lost Crysencio Summerville during the summer and also saw Jaidon Anthony return to his loan club.

With this competition for his signature in mind, United did well to get a deal over the line and they will be hoping that victory in this race will pay dividends for them.

Rak-Sakyi looks a threat and was unlucky not to get himself on the scoresheet against Watford yesterday - and it may only be a matter of time before he starts getting in and amongst the goals.

Chris Wilder reveals details behind Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's Sheffield United switch

As mentioned above, Wilder faced a lot of competition for the winger's signature.

Also revealing how his side managed to win the race for the Palace man, he said: "In our pitch I said how important Bramall Lane was, there were two £15m bids for him and three-quarters of the Championship sides in for him.

"Part of the pitch was him feeling what he felt today.

"For him, for (Jamie) Shackleton, for (Michael) Cooper it was big and hopefully they've enjoyed their first win in a red-and-white shirt."

Sheffield United should benefit from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's presence

Rak-Sakyi is a lively player who has already shown some promise at Bramall Lane.

He may not have been able to get himself on the scoresheet yet, but it may only be a matter of time before he does.

Already impressing in the EFL, United fans should be excited about seeing Rak-Sakyi throughout this season.

However, he needs to show why he was wanted by so many clubs during the same, and that won't be an easy task considering there's pressure on him to perform.

How he copes with this pressure may determine how well he does during his time at Bramall Lane - and it will be fascinating to see how much he can develop in South Yorkshire.