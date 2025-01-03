Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed Anis Slimane will not make a return to the club during the January transfer window, hinting his future lies away from Bramall Lane.

The 23-year-old departed Yorkshire in favour of a loan move to Norwich City, going on strike for Sheffield United’s EFL Cup tie at Barnsley in order to push through a move.

Slimane was desperate to link back up with Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, with the two working together during his youth days at Akademisk Boldklub.

But with United short of bodies in midfield due to injuries to Oli Arblaster and Vini Souza, there were murmurings among the Blades faithful about a return to the Steel City for Slimane.

But Wilder has shut down rumours of this happening, with the Blades boss not happy with the manner in which Slimane left the club and with Norwich having the option to make his move permanent at the end of the season.

Chris Wilder rules out Anis Slimane Sheffield United recall

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for the trip to Watford, Wilder confirmed the Tunisian international would see out the remainder of his loan spell in Norfolk, with discussions starting to take place over a full-time switch.

As reported by the Sheffield Star, Wilder said: “I think there are talks ongoing regarding Anis (with Norwich).

“He’s there for the season and he wanted to make that decision. He would have stayed otherwise, and he’d have been part of the first-team squad. But players have that option. He wanted to play for a manager he'd previously played for, and Norwich is a really good club.

Anis Slimane record for Sheffield United and Norwich City Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Premier League (Sheffield United) 15 0 0 2024/25 Championship (Sheffield United) 3 0 0 2024/25 Championship (Norwich City) 18 2 0

“So, no issue with Anis in terms of what he wanted to do. Maybe he should have been a little bit clearer with it in and around that period and that game, which didn't go down too well with me, as you can understand. Anis's future is away from the football club. Whether it's medium or long-term.”

Chris Wilder admission hints at January midfield arrivals

With Slimane’s return seeming unlikely, it does hint that Sheffield United will be busy addressing the midfield position during the January transfer window, with more freedom to spend after the takeover in late December from US-based COH Sports group.

The Blades have already been assessing options in the middle of the park, with Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury reportedly placed on their transfer shortlist ahead of a potential move this month.

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire-based outfit could also line up another Premier League addition, with Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton also being eyed up in the last couple of weeks.

It will be key for Sheffield United to recruit well if they are to keep themselves in the race for automatic promotion back to the Premier League, with the likes of Leeds and Burnley currently better-equipped to take on the hectic second half of the season.