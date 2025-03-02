Chris Wilder has praised his Sheffield United team for the way they were able to bounce back from their late defeat to Leeds United at Bramall Lane with an impressive 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades headed into the weekend five points behind the league leaders, but following Daniel Farke's side's 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, the South Yorkshire outfit were able to close the gap to the Whites once again back to three.

Ben Brereton Diaz opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the game at Loftus Road before Tyrese Campbell specatcularly doubled the visitors' lead just after the break. Michael Frey handed the R's hope of a late comeback with a well-taken penalty following a handball from Harrison Burrows, but they were not able to find that all-important second goal.

Sheffield United have increased their own gap over Burnley to five points, with the Clarets making the trip to Cardiff City on Tuesday following their FA Cup fifth round defeat to Preston North End.

Championship top six standings* P. Team GP GD Pts 1. Leeds United 35 +50 76 2. Sheffield United 35 +23 73 3. Burnley 34 +34 68 4. Sunderland 35 +20 65 5. Coventry City 35 +5 53 6. West Brom 35 +13 52 *Stats correct as of 02/03/2025

Chris Wilder praises Sheffield United players after another away win

The Blades' victory over QPR on Saturday was their 11th away from home this season from just 18 games, and it is this strength on the road that has allowed them to keep pace with Leeds throughout the course of 2024/25.

No other side has won points on their travels than Sheffield United in the Championship, and they have won their last five games away from Bramall Lane.

The R's were the latest to be hit by this impressive form and Wilder has praised his team for their strength to come back from their late setback on Monday, which he has described as disappointing.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield after his side's victory at Loftus Road, the 57-year-old said: "I have to say yet again I was so proud of the players.

"It was so disappointing on Monday night because they deserved a little bit more than what happened.

"It definitely wasn't a 3-1 and we were all pretty down on Tuesday.

"But the reaction yet again was first class. It has never been an easy place to come here and we were up against a competitive team.

Wilder concluded: "We have done what we needed to do which is get the win. We have the best away record in the division and we are proud of it. It is something we need to hold on to if we are going to keep nudging our points total up."

Chris Wilder is right to praise his players' attitude after QPR win

The loss at Bramall Lane earlier in the week was devastating, with Leeds once again leaving it late to beat a promotion rival. However, any sign of a hangover from that disappointment was eradicated quickly by Brereton Diaz's early goal.

It handed Sheffield United much-needed control of the game and Campbell's first goal since the start of December helped give even more confidence to the team.

A defeat to QPR would have been a hammer blow to the Blades' chances of holding on to second place, with Burnley facing a struggling Cardiff team on Tuesday but the win has meant that they have reaffirmed their claim of returning to the Premier League automatically.

Sheffield United return to S2 on Saturday against Preston, with only 11 games left in the Championship.