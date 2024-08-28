Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has praised the "perfect" manner in which Gus Hamer is conducting his business amid significant recent interest from Championship rivals Leeds United.

Hamer has emerged on Leeds' transfer radar ahead of the closing days of the summer transfer window, with the Whites keen to cherry-pick at Bramall Lane after losing a host of talent across recent months.

As first called by The Star on Monday evening, Leeds submitted an opening £13m proposal for Hamer's services, which was deemed as "derisory" and was promptly turned down by the Blades.

However, it was reported by The Sun's Alan Nixon - via his exclusive Patreon service yesterday afternoon - that Leeds are yet to cool their interest in Hamer and remain in the race, with Wilder's side reportedly setting an £18m asking price for the talented midfielder.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Hamer had been of interest to Leeds last summer before opting for a move to the then-Premier League side instead, though their interest remains intact twelve months on.

Hamer only moved to South Yorkshire from Coventry City last summer for a £15m fee and made a real impression at Premier League level in spite of their immediate relegation back to the Championship, weighing in with ten direct goal contributions to receive the club's Player of the Season award.

Gus Hamer's 23/24 Premier League stats for Sheffield United, as per FotMob Appearances 36 Goals 4 Assists 6 Chances created 70 Successful dribbles 28

The 27-year-old has been crucial for the Blades thus far, scoring twice from three Championship appearances in August.

Chris Wilder's Gus Hamer admission as Sheffield United, Leeds transfer saga continues

Despite the ongoing speculation, Hamer appeared from the bench in Tuesday evening's 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Barnsley and left Wilder impressed with his attitude and application.

Wilder believes that Hamer set a model example of how business should be conducted on the pitch when clubs develop an interest, with the midfielder showing no signs of having his head turned amid Leeds' ongoing pursuit.

He said of Hamer: "The way he’s handled it is perfect.

"I talked about Blaster (Ollie Arblaster) and the speculation, good players handle speculation and just get on with being good footballers. It didn’t happen for him [Hamer] on Saturday but we talked about it and he came roaring back tonight.

"That’s what players with speculation around them should play like. Not: 'I’ll cruise through this or I might get injured or I might not play.' Just get on with it and produce a performance.

"He showed where his head is tonight. When people talk about [being] head-turned and speculation, he’s handled it fantastically well. I thought he was quiet on Saturday, but we had a chat on Monday about it, that we need him because he’s a huge player for us.

"We know the number and the numbers that the club who made the offer [Leeds] have brought in this summer [around £140m] and what they’ve got. Top dollar for their players.

"I’ll leave it there with everybody, but I thought he showed the urgency that we needed. And we didn’t show that enough."

Wilder had already loosely addressed Leeds' interest in Hamer before yesterday evening, previously telling the press: "There have been a couple of bids for players; one was pretty close and another was a million miles off."

Sheffield United must retain Gus Hamer amid Leeds United interest

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will decide to meet the Blades' significant valuation of Hamer but nonetheless, losing him simply should not be considered under any circumstances.

The consideration that Leeds are not only a regional but indeed, potentially, a direct promotion rival too, means they must keep Hamer at all costs and he would be incredibly difficult to replace either way, but especially so now given how little time remains left in the window.

Players of Hamer's ilk and class often prove to be the ultimate difference in promotion at this level. As far as Championship midfielders go, the Brazilian-born Dutchman is about as good as they come and was even excellent in the Premier League last season after shining at this level for years with Coventry.

Importantly, Hamer himself appears to be in no real rush to up sticks and leave Bramall Lane. Of course, that stance could swiftly change, particularly if Leeds file further offers, but he clearly has not had his head turned just yet and the Blades will be desperately hoping it stays that way.