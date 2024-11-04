Gustavo Hamer's start to the season was excellent, with the midfielder scoring four goals and picking up an assist to help Sheffield United into promotion contention.

However, the last few weeks have seen him pushed out of the starting XI, playing from the off in just one of his last four appearances for the Blades, while missing out against Stoke City due to suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign.

It's been a relatively frustrating time for the 27-year-old who was perhaps seen as undroppable before a ball was kicked at the start of 2024/25, however, he has seemingly become less crucial to the team.

This could lead to an incredibly tough decision for Chris Wilder at the end of the week, as Sheffield United gear up for the first Steel City Derby of the season against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Wilder faces huge Hamer dilemma

At this point in the campaign, many had expected Hamer to have locked-down his place in the starting XI, and he had by October, but the last month has not been kind to the former Coventry City man, and a change in system has seen him become a regular on the bench.

Excellent performances from both Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell have transformed the Blades after they lost their first two games of the season against Leeds United and Middlesbrough. Hamer struggled in both to have an impact, although he only played 28 minutes against Boro.

However, with the test of Sheffield Wednesday coming up, and the emotion that surrounds the game, Wilder may want to bring the ex-Netherlands U20 international back into the side due to the quality he can produce big moments.

His wonderful free kick against Derby County was the only difference between the two sides on that day in September at Bramall Lane, while he secured Sheffield United's first win of the season with a strike against Preston North End on the opening day of the campaign.

The Blades' boss must decide whether he believes that Moore can lead the line by himself against Wednesday on Sunday, or if he needs to bring in the ever-dangerous Hamer, whose shots from distances can and will cause issues if the Owls do not close him down quick enough.

Mid-week clash against Bristol City could help Wilder decide

With this being yet another three-game week in the Championship, Wilder may look to rotate his team on Tuesday evening against Bristol City, and this could allow the 27-year-old the chance to stake his claim in the side for the derby.

The Robins possess a lot of quality in midfield with the likes of Jason Knight, Max Bird and Yu Hirakawa able to take games by the scruff of the neck and make them their own. Because of this, Sheffield United may add another body to their own midfielder, and this is where Hamer could come in.

If he does start, it's incredibly important that he shows his manager what he has been missing out on, as in recent weeks it can be said that he has been a passenger in the matches that he has been involved in.

Gustavo Hamer Sheffield United Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 12 (9) Minutes Played 792 Goals (Assists) 4 (1) xG 1.63 xA 2.04 Shots (On Target) 31 (11) Chances Created 12 Pass Accuracy 70.4% Dribbles Completed 8 Touches (In Opposition Box) 497 (26) *Stats correct as of 04/11/2024

Hamer has incredible qualities, and while he was linked with a move to Leeds in the summer, he is obviously still a major cog in Wilder's team, but he must start to raise his performance levels before he is cast aside for an even longer period of time, with the Steel City Derby a game that he will not want to miss out on.