Chris Wilder has confirmed that Sheffield United have opened talks with Rhian Brewster over a new contract.

The forward initially joined the Blades in 2020 from Liverpool, signing a five-year deal for a club-record fee that was reported to be £23.5 million - and that contract is now set to expire in the summer.

Despite the 24-year-old's struggles over the years at Bramall Lane, Brewster has played his part this season in United's chase to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and has started a number of recent league matches.

Competition for game time has increased following the January transfer window with the arrival of Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz as attacking options, but Brewster could be set for an extended stay at Bramall Lane - something that was perhaps unthinkable at the start of the season.

Rhian Brewster - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 27 (12) 0 2021-22 14 (10) 3 (0) 2022-23 16 (5) 1 (1) 2023-24 13 (3) 0 2024-25 25 (9) 2 (2) As of February 11th

Chris Wilder confirms Rhian Brewster contract development

Wilder has confirmed that Sheffield United are in talks with the player’s representatives over a new deal, making it clear that he wants Brewster to remain at the club.

He feels that the versatile attacker just needs to stay fit and that he can contribute as an important part of the first team squad at Bramall Lane, no matter what division they are in for 2025-26.

“We're in discussions with Rhian and his representatives,” Wilder revealed, via The Star.

“I'd love him to stay. I'm a big fan. I don't go along with what people say.

“The boy didn't want to get injured.

“I've talked about that before but he's having a run of games and being fit and healthy, he's part of a front group which I'm delighted to have.

“We have real options now.

“Rhian starting and coming off the bench is a fabulous one and I'd love him to get that deal sorted out.

“His agent's talking to the club and hopefully we can come to some sort of agreement and arrangement.”

Chris Wilder issues Rhian Brewster claim amid fresh contract talks

Wilder has claimed that Sheffield United are yet to see the best version of Brewster, who has suffered from a loss of form and injuries during his long stint in South Yorkshire.

“Sheffield United have not seen the best of Rhian, through situations that have not been his doing for the majority of the time,” Wilder added.

“He understands there's pressure on him, that comes with a big price tag although it wasn't as big as everyone once said it was.

“It was nowhere near £23 million, but he came with big expectations but he's still got to prove he is still the player he was then.

“He's desperately trying to do that, he's an incredibly positive and popular member of the group and we love working with him.

“And I think everyone internally will be delighted if he continues on the path he is and raising his game and being a massive asset for us.”

Rhian Brewster contract was unthinkable a few months ago but now may make sense for Sheffield United

Whilst Brewster has been far from worth the transfer fee that was splurged on his services, there has been shoots of positivity in recent weeks and month.

It's true that the ex-Liverpool man hasn't lived up to the hype, however, letting him leave for nothing in the summer would just be setting money on fire at this point, so keeping him makes sense given his recent improvement.

Injuries have played their part in hurting his time at Bramall Lane, and if he can stay fit and put together a run of form then things might start to click into place.

Ultimately, Sheffield United are protecting their asset with this move, and staying at the club would be a positive step for Brewster in any case.

Should it not work out next season though if he signs a new deal, then Sheffield United can always sell Brewster for a decent fee that should be forthcoming.