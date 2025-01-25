Chris Wilder has confirmed that Femi Seriki and Tom Davies were unavailable for selection for Sheffield United’s 3-0 loss to Hull City due to injury.

The pair were not even on the bench for the Blades as they lost to their Yorkshire rivals on Friday night.

The home defeat ended a three-game winning run that had put Wilder’s side into the automatic promotion places.

Goals from Matt Crooks and Matty Jacob gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead before an 88th minute own goal from Harrison Burrows ended the game as a contest.

Sheffield United stats vs. Hull City Stat Per 90 Shots (on target) 16 (2) Possession (%) 61 Passes 494 Pass Accuracy (%) 84 Fouls 8 Offsides 6 Corners 11

Wilder has confirmed that Seriki and Davies have picked up knocks that have put them back on the sidelines.

He defended the players that were available for the loss, but explained that he had to keep the pair out of the side after they suffered minor issues.

“We’ve pushed a few (in recent weeks) like Femi and Tom Davies, and unfortunately they've picked up little niggles,” said Wilder, via The Star.

“Just enough to leave us a little bit light.

“Yet again we've got a pretty inexperienced bench, with three of them that are not really going to get on.

“We didn't turn up tonight not to win, but I'll protect them and I'll back them because we've been absolutely outstanding.”

Seriki and Davies’ importance to Sheffield United

Seriki had been out of the Sheffield United side for over a month before returning to the side off the bench in their 2-0 win over Norwich City.

However, a tight calf suffered in the win over Swansea City on Tuesday night led to him being out of action on Friday evening against Hull.

Meanwhile, Davies’ run of four league starts in a row came to an end against the Tigers when he was unavailable for selection for the 3-0 defeat.

The loss has left Sheffield United second in the table, with one game played more than their rivals for a top two spot.

Sheffield United’s January business should ease squad size concerns

Sheffield United have been active this January and have been able to flesh out the strength and depth of the first team squad.

While it didn’t help on Friday night, this issue should start to resolve itself once everyone is fit, as Wilder will be able to rotate his players more easily.

Rushing players back from injury won’t be as necessary, so this should help Sheffield United’s promotion bid.

This is how important this month can be for the Blades, and it perhaps shows more business is needed before the 3 February deadline, particularly in midfield, centre-back and the full-back areas.