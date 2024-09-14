Chris Wilder has admitted that his Sheffield United side can be a lot better than they were during last night's clash against Hull City.

But after their 2-0 victory at the MKM Stadium, Wilder also acknowledged that their performance wasn't awful and that some of their current key men will only get better with more experience under their belts, speaking to the Yorkshire Post.

United broke the deadlock early on, with the Tigers being dispossessed and Callum O'Hare capitalising by slotting the ball through for fellow ex-Coventry City man Gus Hamer to get himself on the scoresheet.

Midfielder Hamer had to get a good shot away to have a good chance of scoring - and this is what he was able to do - putting the visitors 1-0 up early doors.

Indecisiveness from Kieffer Moore prevented United from going 2-0 up in the first half, but going into the break, Wilder's side would have been happy with their advantage.

And they were able to build on this lead eventually, with Sam McCallum's strike in the 66th minute taking the visitors a big step closer to claiming all three points.

In truth, both sides could have added more goals to the scoreline, with the Tigers even hitting the post not too long after McCallum's goal.

But the game finished 2-0 in the end, which suits the Blades, who will be pleased with their unbeaten start to the league season.

Sheffield United's 2023/24 league games this term (After Hull City [A] clash) Preston North End (A) 2-0 W Queens Park Rangers (H) 2-2 D Norwich City (A) 1-1 D Watford (H) 1-0 W Hull City (A) 2-0 W

Their two-point deduction could have been a mental barrier for them, but they currently sit in third place, ahead of Saturday's Championship games.

Chris Wilder's admission after Hull City v Sheffield United clash

Wilder wasn't that happy with United's performance last night, but he understands the importance of the result and also acknowledged that some of their young players still have plenty of room to develop.

He said: "There were so many times where we broke and we just needed that final run, pass, cross, finish to go from one to two to three. But (in) Championship football, whatever it takes to get a result

"We've done okay, we can play a lot better. It can't be our standard performance, which I don't think it will be and it; hasn't been so far this season but the club's lost a lot of football matches over the last nine months.

"The supporters have been to grounds all over the country and come away disappointed because they haven't got the result, the performance and people putting bodies on the line wanting to keep the ball out of the back of the net.

"There's been wholesale changes and they're a learning group. McCallum and (Harrison) Burrows and (Michael) Cooper and (Alfie) Gilchrist and (Jesurun) Rak-Sakyi, they're babies and they'll grow and learn from an experience like tonight."

Sheffield United will be pleased with their victory against Hull City

The Blades may not have been at their best last night, but getting three points on the board was a priority.

There were flashes of real quality too and they can be pleased with their two well-taken goals.

Some players performed very well for them too.

Anel Ahmedhodzic recovered from a tough week to put in an admirable performance and Vini Souza showed his class at times too.

Kieffer Moore wasn't able to make a difference in the final third and the Welshman will need to improve, but he also got himself into some good positions at times and that's something for him to build on.