Sheffield United are embarking on a summer of change, and with one of their former players moving to Derby County last Friday, past and present Blades have sent their best wishes to their ex-teammate.

Ben Osborn, 29, made the move to his boyhood club as a free agent last week, following five years at Bramall Lane. He had previously played for Derby's rivals, Nottingham Forest, joining the Reds after spending the early part of his youth career with the Rams.

Osborn previosuly scored the winner against his hometown side in 2015 for Forest in a 2-1 victory at Pride Park Stadium. However, he will now put all that behind him as he embarks on a new journey, as he looks to help Derby survive in the Championship following their promotion last season.

Paul Warne's side beat out competition from Watford and Sheffield United to the signature of the midfielder who can also operate as a left-wing-back, with Osborn reporting to training at Moor Farm on Monday for the first time since he left as an eight-year-old.

Chris Basham, Enda Stevens and Rhian Brewster react to Osborn's Derby announcement

Osborn was part of the Sheffield United side that won promotion to the Premier League two years ago, and some of his teammates from that special season have sent him well wishes as he moves onto the next stage of his career.

Chris Basham, who suffered a season-ending injury in October 2023, said: "Class mate all the best."

Striker Rhian Brewster also sent Osborn a message: "Good luck Ozzy."

With Enda Stevens, who left the Blades following the conclusion of their promotion-winning campaign, carried on the messages of support: "All the best Ozzy."

The 29-year-old signed a two-year deal with Derby, and is looking forward to the challenge ahead under the guidance of Warne. On his Instagram, he said: "Right, let's ave it then shall we Rams?

"2 months ago I did not expect this to happen but things change in football very quickly!

"Loved my time up in Sheffield with the Blades, met some friends for life and created unbelievable memories. It's a shame how it ended, but I think it's probably best for both parties. Thanks to the fans for all the support, I'm sure I'll still see a few of you in the Leadmill at some point.

"I'm so excited for this next step in my career. It's been 21 years since I last sported a Rams kit, so putting it on was emotional. Buzzing to start tomorrow and meet everyone!"

What Ben Osborn will bring to Derby County

With 61 Premier League and over 200 Championship appearances to his name, Osborn will give the Rams a whole host of experience next season as they look to maintain their second tier status.

His versatility will be key to the team's progression, as he is able to play as both a left-wing-back, wide midfielder and centrally. If Derby are to be successful in the Championship, they will have to utilise this adaptability, especially if they face any sort of injury crisis.

Osborn may feel that he has a point to prove with the Pride Park faithful following his time with Forest, but, his work ethic, and tenacity to help the team will quickly erase any sour memories of the potential hometown hero.

Ben Osborn Sheffield United Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 24 (14) Goals (Assists) 0 (2) Successful Crosses 10 Tackles Won 40.9% Dribble Success 50% Recoveries 80 Duels Won 44.4%

If he can hit the ground-running at Derby, then supporters may just have a new fan favourite to laud over, as he dons the Ram on his shirt for the first time in 21 years.