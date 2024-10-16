This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

While the likes of Gus Hamer, Ollie Arblaster and Callum O’Hare will earn plenty of plaudits for Sheffield United’s start to the season, it has been the work of those at the back that has underlined Chris Wilder’s side early season form back in the Championship.

The Blades have conceded just three goals all season, and return from the international break with six consecutive clean sheets to their name, with summer arrival Michael Cooper proving his worth, while being well protected by those in front of him.

While the likes of Harry Souttar and Anel Ahmedhodzic patrol the centre of the backline, the performances of Chelsea loanee Alfie Gilchrist have also contributed towards a steely start to the season, with the 20-year-old already proving himself to be a favourite among his new fanbase.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy - from Blades Ramble - about the chances of keeping the young star beyond the end of the current campaign.

Chelsea decision will prove fundamental in Alfie Gilchrist future

Having already featured for the Chelsea first-team last season, Gilchrist has already proven he has what it takes to become a Premier League regular as his career develops.

After making his debut for the club in a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace last December, the defender earned a first start in the FA Cup against Preston North End, before netting his first goal for the Blues in a 6-0 drubbing of Everton in April.

With those early showings, the young star has showcased his abilities to perform at the highest level, although the decision to allow him to leave the club for the current campaign must leave him questioning his role at the club going forward.

With a contract in the capital that runs until the summer of 2026 - with an option of a further year if the Blues deem it necessary - the Premier League side hold all the cards regarding Gilchrist’s future as it stands, which leaves Jimmy hoping they make a favourable decision when next summer arrives.

The Blades fan said: “I know Alfie Gilchrist has played for Chelsea’s first-team, I know he has captained their under-21 side, but this game is about levels.

Alfie Gilchrist Sheffield United Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 9 Starts 8 Minutes played 616 Tackles 14 Blocks 16

“I am not saying that Alfie Gilchrist can’t get to the level of a Chelsea player because I certainly think he can, but is he ready to step into their first-team yet?

“Hopefully they don’t think so, and by that I mean he may well be available.”

Premier League promotion will have massive impact on Alfie Gilchrist, Sheffield United scenario

One thing is for certain regarding Alfie Gilchrist, Chelsea, and Sheffield United, and that is the fact that the defender is a guaranteed Premier League player in the making.

With his no-nonsense attitude and love for a tackle, the Englishman has already made a name for himself at Bramall Lane, with his potential to be a top player in the future already clear to see.

With 14 tackles and 16 blocks already this season, the Chelsea loanee leads the way in both metrics compared to his teammates, which further underlines his importance to a side chasing an immediate return to the top flight.

Should they head straight back to the Premier League, Jimmy believes the Blades’ chances of any deal turning permanent could be heightened, although they will likely have to loosen the purse strings to bring a player of his quality to the club on a full-time basis.

He continued: “We have got to do our bit first, and by that I mean we have got to get promoted and that has got to be our sole focus.

“If we are to get promoted, then I think we've got every chance of making Alfie Gilchrist a permanent signing at Bramall Lane.

“It won’t be cheap, I think he has quietly gone about his business really, really well, he is an absolutely solid right-back for us at the moment, and long may it continue.

“But we have got to get promoted to even be in the conversation of bringing him here permanently.”