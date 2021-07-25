Sheffield United chasing deal for eight-goal teenager

Sheffield United are plotting a move for 19-year-old Peruvian midfielder Yuriel Celi, a report from a print edition of The Sun (25/07, p62) has claimed.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Sheffield United have yet to make a signing this summer, as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

However, it seems as though the Blades could be looking to South America, as they aim to add to their ranks this summer.

According to this latest update, Sheffield United are plotting a deal for Celi this summer, with those in charge at Bramall Lane said to be hopeful of securing a work permit for the teenager.

It has been suggested that the Yorkshire club will look to sign the midfielder on loan for the coming campaign, with the option to make that move permanent for a fee of around £600,000 further down the line.

However, the Blades may not have it all their own way in their pursuit of Celi, with Brazilian giants Sao Paulo also thought to be interested in the teenager.

To date, Celi has made 46 first-team appearances in all competitions for Academica Cantolao in his native Peru, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in that time.

The Verdict

This could be a useful signing for Sheffield United.

It has obviously been a slow start to the summer for the Blades, and they will no doubt want to get going sooner rather than later, with time running out until the start of the new season.

As a result, this could be a good move for the Bramall Lane club, given they are short on numbers in the centre of midfield, and at 19-years-old, Celi could fill that role for some time to come.

Indeed, given he is already impressing for Cantolao at such a young age, Celi could also be capable of making an impact for the Blades quickly if he joins, meaning this could be one well worth pursuing for them.