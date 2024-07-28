Sheffield United are interested in signing free agent midfielder Stuart Armstrong, despite the fact he's recently been on trial at Premier League club Brentford, according to reports.

Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon that the Blades are keen on a deal for the Scottish international, who is a free agent after leaving Southampton at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 32-year-old is searching for a new club this summer, and it recently emerged that he was on trial with Brentford, scoring in a 5-2 pre-season victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Given the Premier League interest, Sheffield United face stiff competition for the Scotland international, but it appears that Chris Wilder is keen to bring Armstrong to Bramall Lane this summer.

More to follow...