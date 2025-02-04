Sheffield United CEO Stephen Bettis has opened up on the South Yorkshire club's eye-catching transfer window activity, in an interview with BBC Radio Sheffield's Football Heaven show.

The Blades were taken over by American-based consortium COH Sports in December, and new ownership duo Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy went on to oversee an extremely busy January transfer window.

During the window, Chris Wilder's men made notable additions, such as forward Ben Brereton Diaz, who re-joined the club on a loan deal, which includes an option to buy from Premier League outfit Southampton.

Meanwhile, striker Tom Cannon, who had previously been on loan with Stoke City, joined the Blades in a permanent switch from Leicester City, and midfielder Hamza Choudhury moved to Bramall Lane on loan from the Foxes, but like the aforementioned Brereton Diaz, he could agree permanent terms in South Yorkshire come the summer.

Transfer deadline day was busy for Wilder and co too, as they welcomed the arrival of former Arsenal defender Rob Holding on loan from Crystal Palace.

But perhaps the Blades' biggest talking point on deadline day was that they completed the AI-driven signings of 19-year-old Nigerian winger Christian Nwachukwu and 22-year-old Peruvian wideman Jefferson Caceres.

Sheffield United CEO Stephen Bettis discusses transfer window activity

Bettis told Football Heaven: "This has certainly been one of the most active windows that we've had, and I think certainly one of the most forward-thinking windows we've had.

"I think you can see the last couple of signings we've done today (Monday), people maybe wouldn't have expected.

"I know there was some stuff leaked around in the last 24 hours, but a couple of signings today (Monday) probably wouldn't have been expected, and I think that shows there's some progression, and some different ideas, and different ways of thinking going on here, and that's being driven by our new owners and being supported by everyone here, and we hope it goes forward in the right trajectory from here.

When asked about the additions of Nwachukwu and Caceres, Bettis said: "There was a further discussion about looking at long-term planning, and looking at bringing in some young players that we felt with the right coach, and the right development, could hopefully push on and become real assets for the football club.

"So that's the two players that you've referred to.

"This was real data-driven stuff, it's nothing new, it's what a lot of clubs are doing now.

"We had a weakness in that area historically, and it's something that we wanted to promote, and it's something that we wanted to look into and channel further, and try and progress with, and with the support of the new owners and their relationships, and the people they know.

"We're now working with a group of people that all of their stuff is data-driven and highlights young talent that potentially has the ability to push on and become really good players.

"There was a handful of players that were highlighted, and then what we did was we went round contacting these clubs, and inquiring about the players, seeing where the clubs valued those players, and when we thought that the value was right, and the pricing was right for them, we made moves to try and acquire them, and that's what's happened with these two.

"We've successfully got those across the line in the last 24 hours."

Chris Wilder must be enthused by Sheffield United January transfer activity

As alluded to by Blades CEO Bettis, the Bramall Lane club have enjoyed a very busy winter window, and have made several acquisitions which will bolster Wilder's chances of steering his side back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Blades currently occupy an automatic promotion spot, while new signings such as the previously mentioned Cannon and Choudhury, as well as full-back Harry Clarke, will only enhance their chances of booking a place in next season's top-flight.

Championship standings 04/02/2024 Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds 30 41 63 2 Sheffield Utd 30 20 61 3 Burnley 30 27 58 4 Sunderland 30 19 58

Meanwhile, the additions of youngsters such as Nwachukwu and Caceres demonstrate the club's commitment to signing for the future, as well as for the present, which must please Wilder moving forward.