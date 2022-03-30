Sheffield United casting eyes over Reading FC player

Reading’s Lynford Sackey has been seen training with Sheffield United this week.

The Royals academy prospect featured for Sheffield United’s U23 side as they face Peterborough United on Tuesday.

Sackey is 19-years-old and yet to appear for Reading in the league this season.

The right-sided player made his debut for Reading in the League Cup, when the side lost 1-0 to Luton Town last season.

Sackey signed his first professional contract in the summer of 2021.

y has since played for Reading in the League Cup as the side were eliminated in the first round of this season’s edition of the competition.

This was his first start for the club at senior level, as Reading fell to a 3-0 loss at home to Swansea City.

Sackey played at right-back for Reading in the game, but he has also played in midfield and on the wing as a forward at underage level.

It is believed that Sackey is currently on trial with Sheffield United, likely with a view to completing a move to Bramall Lane in the future.

Reading are currently fighting against relegation from the Championship this season, with Paul Ince’s side 21st in the table.

Reading are five points clear of the bottom three places with eight games left in the campaign.

Up next for Ince’s side is a crunch clash away to 22nd place Barnsley on April 2.

The Verdict

Taking Sackey in on trial is an interesting move for Sheffield United to make, it is certainly a great way to scout his talent.

Sackey has shown a versatility to his game that could be quite useful for Paul Heckingbottom.

It would come as a blow to Reading to lose an academy product if United do further their interest.

It doesn’t bode well for Sackey’s future with Reading if they are allowing him to go out on trial to a rival Championship club.