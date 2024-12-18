Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield United would become favourites for the Championship title if they signed Southampton duo Ben Brereton Diaz and James Bree, but he urged the Blades to only pursue loan deals for the pair.

Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League last season after a dismal campaign, but they are in a strong position to bounce back to the top flight at the first attempt.

The Blades extended their unbeaten run to 10 games with a 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle at Bramall Lane on Saturday, and they currently sit top of the Championship table, three points clear of second-placed Leeds United.

Championship table (as it stands 17th December) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 21 19 45 2 Leeds United 21 22 42 3 Burnley 21 18 41 4 Sunderland 21 15 40 5 Blackburn Rovers 20 8 37 6 Middlesbrough 21 10 34 7 Watford 20 3 34 8 West Brom 21 8 32

There could be further good news on the horizon for United as their long-awaited takeover by Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy is reportedly on the verge of completion, and that will delight manager Chris Wilder, who has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his squad in January.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, two players on the Blades' radar ahead of the winter window are Southampton striker Brereton Diaz and defender Bree.

Brereton Diaz spent the second half of last season on loan at United from Villareal, and he scored six goals and provided one assist in 16 games, but they missed out on a permanent deal for the Chile international as he joined the Saints for a fee of around £7 million in the summer.

However, Brereton Diaz has failed to score in 12 appearances for Southampton so far, and his game time has become increasingly limited in recent months, with his last start coming all the way back in mid-September.

Bree is another player who has struggled for minutes at St Mary's since his move from Luton Town in January 2023, and he has featured just six times in all competitions this season, although he has scored twice in the EFL Cup.

Carlton Palmer reacts as Sheffield United eye Ben Brereton Diaz and James Bree

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that the additions of Brereton Diaz and Bree would be a big boost to United's promotion hopes, but as the pair have failed to perform in the Premier League for Southampton, he believes the Blades should only look to sign the pair on loan.

"Sheffield United are linked with a double swoop for Ben Brereton Diaz and James Bree," Palmer said.

"Chris Wilder's side are three points clear at the top of the table and going great guns.

"They have two loan spots available in January, and Wilder is keen to utilise that, so hopefully the new owners can get the deal completed in time so he can bring in players.

"Obviously this would be great news as Brereton Diaz had a successful loan spell at Bramall Lane last season.

"He got his move to Southampton, but it hasn't worked out for him or James Bree.

"With Southampton losing their manager now, a new manager coming in may want to keep those players.

"But if you look at the way Sheffield United are going without the quality Brereton Diaz or Bree, it would be fantastic news for Chris Wilder if he was able to sign them.

"The only problem for me is that they have struggled to make any kind of impact in the Premier League, so although there is talk of a permanent move for these players, I would think that Sheffield United would look to do a loan deal until the end of the season.

"First things first, they've got to get back to the Premier League, so a loan move for these players until the end of the season would be fantastic.

"But given that Southampton are on the hunt for a new manager, a lot will depend on how the new manager sees those players and whether they are part of his plans.

"Should James Bree and Ben Brereton Diaz make the move to Bramall Lane, I think that would make Sheffield United really strong favourites not just to get promoted, but to win the league."

Sheffield United should be careful over Ben Brereton Diaz and James Bree deals

With United's takeover set to be finalised, Wilder will likely be provided with funds in the January transfer window, but as his side are currently flying high at the top of the table, he must not make too many changes to his squad.

Given the fact he performed well at Bramall Lane last season, it would be a no-brainer to re-sign Brereton Diaz if he becomes available, and he had a strong Championship record during his time at Blackburn Rovers.

The arrival of Brereton Diaz would help to ease the goalscoring burden on the likes of Tyrese Campbell, Kieffer Moore, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Gustavo Hamer, but as Palmer says, there are question marks over whether he can deliver in the Premier League, so the Blades must only target a loan deal for now.

As for Bree, with Alfie Gilchrist and Femi Seriki already on their books, there is no obvious need for United to sign a new right-back, but he would add further depth to the squad for the second half of the season.