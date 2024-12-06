Carlton Palmer believes it is fantastic that Sheffield United’s takeover situation is close to being resolved.

The club confirmed this week that the sale of the Blades to Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy has been granted approval by the EFL.

Current owner Prince Abdullah has been looking to sell the Championship side for quite some time, with supporters growing increasingly impatient with the lack of progress.

But Chris Wilder’s side are now close to getting full clarity on the situation, with further updates expected in the coming days.

Palmer issues fantastic Sheffield United takeover verdict

Palmer believes this is an exciting development for Sheffield United and Wilder amid their promotion battle.

He expects that the manager will now be backed in the January window, with potential loan deals being sought.

“Fantastic news for Sheffield United and in particular Chris Wilder,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Sheffield United’s prospective buyers Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy have broken their silence and have said they’ve gained full clearance from the English Football League to accelerate their Bramall Lane buyout.

“This is fantastic news for Chris Wilder, they’ve got full clearance from the EFL to acquire Sheffield United.

“And obviously now you want to wrap your completion so that Wilder can be backed in the transfer market.

“He wants to bring in a couple of loanee players, he’s been very vocal about that.

“He’s not going on about bringing four, five players, which is music to any owners’ ears.

“They’re two points clear but obviously with the injuries they’ve picked up and the youthfulness in terms of what he’s got on the bench.

“Wilder will be looking to bring in two or three quality players in the January transfer window to get them over the line in the second half of the season.

“Fantastic news for Sheffield United and their supporters.

Carlton Palmer issues warning to Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of December 6th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 18 +16 38 2 Burnley 18 +17 36 3 Leeds United 18 +18 35 4 Sunderland 18 +13 33 5 Middlesbrough 18 +11 30 6 Watford 18 +2 30 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Palmer believes that this takeover development will be a warning sign for Sheffield United’s promotion rivals this season.

“When you say ‘is it bad news for Burnley or Leeds United?’ of course because they were always going to be up there,” he added.

“If Chris Wilder wasn’t going to be able to bring any players in in the January transfer window, I still expect Sheffield United to be there or thereabouts for automatic [promotion].

“So, for Burnley, Leeds United or Sunderland, nothing really changes.

“Burnley have invested well, Leeds need some investment, Sunderland have invested well, and, as I say, it’s going to be very tough and tight run-in all the way to the end of the season.”

Sheffield United takeover is a step forward for the club

The uncertainty surrounding the ownership situation has been a complicating factor for the club this season.

Funds were limited in the summer, meaning Wilder has been left with quite a thin squad.

While he’s managed the situation well thus far, one or two additions could now potentially be signed in January.

This will come as a big boost in the short-term, while also providing stability in the longer-term at Bramall Lane.