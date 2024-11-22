Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has addressed the "massive blow" which Sheffield United and Chris Wilder face following the latest news on the injury to Ollie Arblaster, who could well have played his final game of the 2024/25 campaign already.

The Blades signed off and headed into this month's international break with uplifted momentum after claiming a slender 1-0 victory over fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the first edition of the Steel City Derby in five years, sealing four consecutive victories in the league.

Tyrese Campbell's second-half strike ensured all three points and the bragging rights in Sheffield until next March while propelling the side up to second place behind league leaders Sunderland, whom they would currently be above had they not been met with a two-point deduction before the start of the season.

However, their derby day victory wasn't all plain-sailing, as Arblaster was withdrawn at the interval through injury.

Crucial information has now been dropped on the potential extent of that setback, which is sure to represent a significant hurdle for the Blades to overcome in their bid to return to the Premier League at the very first time of asking this term.

The injury was mightily concerning at the time, with Wilder revealing post-match that he "had to drag the captain's armband off" the young Blades skipper, who was said to be "devastated" about having to be withdrawn from proceedings.

Wilder admitted it was too soon to form a definitive idea of the injury, although the severity has now been outlined.

According to a report from The Star, a scan has identified knee ligament damage which is set to keep Arblaster out of action for the long-term, and there is "real doubt" that he will be back on the pitch at all this season.

The midfielder has since completed an operation to correct the damage and has an arduous recovery process ahead of him.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Ollie Arblaster injury impact for Sheffield United

Still only 20 years of age, Arblaster transitioned into a crucial component of Wilder's system and became an ever-present in an extremely strong midfield department, so much so that Gus Hamer was forced to play wide-left for much of the season to date, and it's not yet clear whether he'll return to his natural central position.

The United captain made 12 appearances in the Championship this season before his setback, which really does represent crushing news for all involved.

Ollie Arblaster's 2024/25 Championship stats for Sheffield United, via FotMob Appearances 12 Goals 2 Assists 1 Chances created 22 Pass accuracy 86.7% Successful dribbles 13 Duels won 43 Tackles won 7 Interceptions 9

Carlton Palmer believes it's a huge blow too, and he thinks the news should place increased pressure on owner Prince Abdullah to sanction the sale of the club, as Wilder may now be seeking January reinforcements in the middle of the park, and will need the funds to do so.

"Yes, it's a massive blow for Sheffield United that Ollie Arblaster is supposed to be out long-term," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"How long? We don't know, there are reports coming out saying he could be out for the season. Like I said, this would be a massive blow for Chris Wilder because Arblaster was an integral part of what he was doing.

"We'll have to wait and see, it's knee ligament damage. That's always a long-term one and you can't rush back with that, it was the only disappointment in beating Sheffield Wednesday in the derby. The 20-year-old came off at half-time and you could see the upset on the player.

"First of all, you can see the extent of the injury because you can see the hurt in the player's eyes, so you knew it was a bad one. It's disappointing for Sheffield United.

"Wilder will be looking and saying: 'Come on, if you want to sell the club chairman, we're in no better position for you, we want to get back to the Premier League and these people are in a position to buy it, come on, let's get the deal done, because we need to get players in so we can finish and get promoted this season'.

"I wish Arblaster the best and hopefully he will be back to play some part in Sheffield United's season. Wilder will be hoping to avoid the play-offs and get them promoted at the first time of asking without having to use the play-offs."