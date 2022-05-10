Sheffield United & Cardiff City among clubs in transfer battle to land Rangers player

Rangers youngster Kyle McClelland is expected to be on the move this summer, with Sheffield United, Cardiff and Huddersfield all tracking the defender.

The 20-year-old has been highly-rated at Ibrox over the years but he has understandably found it tough to break into the first-team of the Glasgow side, so his appearances have came with the Rangers B team who play in the Lowland League this season, with McClelland having previously had a loan spell with Falkirk.

However, with his contract expiring, there are doubts about his long-term future and the Scottish Daily Express have confirmed the Championship trio are all looking into a potential deal.

Whilst McClelland’s deal is running out, his age means Rangers would be entitled to compensation, but the update reveals that they are happy to let the centre-back go for nothing as long as they receive a sell-on clause for any future sale.

It remains to be seen if any of the clubs firm up their interest with an offer to the player, particularly as the Blades and the Terriers are in the play-offs, so one could be a Premier League side next season.

The verdict

This seems like the ideal time for McClelland to move on as he is still down the pecking order at Ibrox and could do with trying to play regularly.

Whether that will happen at any of the three interested clubs straight away is open to debate but the defender may see a clearer path to the first-team at one of the clubs.

On a free transfer, it’s a pretty low risk move for any of those sides and it could turn out to be a smart bit of business down the line.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.