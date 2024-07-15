Highlights Callum O'Hare set for Sheffield United on a four-year deal, leaving Coventry City as a free agent.

Attacking midfielder undergoes medical, expected to complete move to Blades, rejecting Coventry's offer.

Despite interest from other clubs like West Ham and Leeds, O'Hare likely staying in the same division.

Callum O’Hare is set to join Sheffield United on a four-year deal, after leaving Coventry City as a free agent.

The attacking midfielder has been reported by Tom Collomosse to be on the verge of signing a deal with the Blades and is said to have completed a medical today.

O'Hare was offered a new deal by the Sky Blues but turned down the opportunity to stay on at the CBS Arena. The former Aston Villa academy graduate was expected to seek a move to the Premier League, but it now looks like he'll be staying in the division but switching teams.

Teams like West Ham United and Leeds United were reported to be interested in the 26-year-old, who registered nine combined goals and assists in 31 league appearances last season.

More to follow...