Sheffield United's automatic promotion push was dealt a major blow when star defender Harry Souttar snapped his achilles tendon during a 2-0 defeat to fellow top-two challengers Burnley on Boxing Day.

As reported by the Sheffield Star, such a setback means that the Australia international's campaign is over, and his season-long loan spell from Premier League Leicester City was ended prematurely.

Following Souttar's injury, the Bramall Lane side have lost momentum in their hunt for an immediate top-flight return, as they played out a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion last Sunday, before losing 2-1 to fellow high-flyers Sunderland on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, Blades boss Chris Wilder recently told BBC Sport that the blow suffered by Souttar may influence the club's plans during the January transfer window.

Harry Souttar's 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 21 Starts 20 Tackles won % 54.5 Duels won % 69.3 Aerial duels won % 80.9 Pass accuracy % 85.9 Assists 0 Goals 0

Sheffield United urged to try and break Norwich City's Callum Doyle agreement in January

Following the injury suffered by the Australia international, Football League World asked our Blades fan pundit Jimmy how much of a blow the centre-back's injury was, and if there were any names in particular he'd like to see his club replace him with this month.

The Blades Ramble host said: "I'm not sure you can replace Harry Souttar.

"It's an absolutely devastating blow to our season this.

"It can't be understated how good Harry Souttar's been.

"I would still like to see him back at the Lane in the future, whether that's another loan next season, if we're in the Championship, which we could be.

"I'd also entertain signing him permanently in the summer, if we're promoted, because he has been that good.

"That doesn't mean he'll be fantastic at Premier League level.

"He may not be, but I think he's proven with his time, alongside Anel Ahmedhodzic, that they are a devastating duo together and work really well.

"They blend really well as a partnership.

"I would now be looking at signing a left-centre-back, and the one that jumps out at me is Callum Doyle, currently on loan at Norwich from Man City.

"But if we could get him on loan, with an option-to-buy deal, or an obligation-to-buy if promoted, he could be the left-centre-back, with Anel switching over to his preferred right-centre-back position.

"That would fill us out quite nicely.

"The other option, of course, is to bring in a right-back and move Alfie Gilchrist across.

"Alfie Gilchrist, not the tallest of defenders, but does prefer the centre-back position, has been playing right-back for Sheffield United, so do we bring a right-back in, and maybe move Alfie Gilchrist across?

"Also, we've got Jack Robinson, who I wouldn't necessarily say is a starter for us, but he has played very well when deputising, firstly for Anel when injured, and now for Harry Souttar, he's played very well last couple of games.

"Everything's on the table in terms of what to do this summer, we've a lot of work to do."

Callum Doyle would be an exceptional signing for the Blades

As outlined by Jimmy, Souttar is an exceptional defender who will prove very difficult for Wilder and co to replace, but Doyle, currently on a season-long loan at Norwich from parent club Man City, could be able to do just that.

During previous loan spells with Football League clubs, the 21-year-old helped Sunderland win promotion back to the Championship in 2022, and was a key figure for the Coventry City side who reached the Championship play-off final in 2023, while last season he played his part as Leicester won the second tier title.

Furthermore, he has even found a creative edge while plying his trade for Norwich this campaign, and has scored a goal as well as providing five assists in 25 league outings.

Doyle could be an ideal acquisition for the Blades, but the possibility of a deal hinges on whether parent club Man City would be willing to recall him from his loan spell at Carrow Road, in favour of allowing him to help the Bramall Lane side in their quest for promotion.