In the race for promotion, small details can make a big difference, and Leeds United could be on the wrong end of one of those fine margins this weekend.

Daniel Farke’s side have been the standout team in the Championship this season. They sit at the top of the table, they have scored the most goals, and statistically they are the best by some distance when it comes to xG for and xG against.

Championship Table (as of 5/3/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 35 50 76 2 Sheffield United 35 23 73 3 Burnley 35 35 71 4 Sunderland 35 20 65

So, when Leeds recently followed up a crucial victory at home to Sunderland with another dramatic late victory at Sheffield United a week later, many observers felt promotion was inevitable.

Yet, fast-forward a week-and-a-half, and Leeds’ return to the Premier League doesn’t look as straightforward as it seemed.

Sheffield United and Burnley can capitalise on Championship weekend schedule

Whilst the Whites are still firm favourites to go up, they have left the door ajar somewhat after a weekend home draw with West Brom, with Sheffield United and Burnley both winning their fixtures on the road.

And, this weekend has thrown up a situation where the two play before Leeds, who travel to take on Portsmouth on Sunday afternoon.

Therefore, if the Blades and Clarets win on Saturday, in home games against Preston North End and Luton respectively, the gap between first and third will be just two points by kick-off at Fratton Park.

That will ramp up the pressure on Farke’s men, and in a situation where promotion looked a formality, they could have their rivals breathing down their necks.

With Pompey set to be backed by a vociferous home support, this was always going to be a difficult game for Leeds. John Mousinho’s side have collected 29 of their 39 points on their own patch, and they have lost just one of their last ten on the south coast.

Leeds United will need to show their quality once again as Portsmouth are a potential banana skin

So, a big challenge awaits Leeds, but Farke and his side have overcome virtually every other obstacle in their way this season, and there will be confidence among the fan base that they can do it again. As mentioned, they haven’t fluked their way to this position, and there is so much talent in the squad at Elland Road.

The draw against Albion made it 17 unbeaten for Leeds, yet they still haven’t managed to fully shake off the chasing pack, and having felt like they had a cushion over their rivals, the margin for error could be very slim come Sunday lunchtime.

Related West Ham join Leeds United in race to sign £93k-per-week striker Tammy Abraham is looking more and more likely to return to England this summer...

Then, it becomes a test of character as much as ability, and Leeds unfortunately have history when it comes to falling short during the run-in. Nevertheless, Farke won’t be fazed by this situation, as he has been there and done it with Norwich City in the past.

This weekend in particular though sees a long old trip down to the south coast, and let's not forget that Portsmouth played incredibly well on the opening day of 2024-25 to take a point away from Elland Road - this time though, they have their fans behind them on home soil.

Of course, it’s now down to Sheffield United and Burnley to apply that pressure by winning on Saturday, and ensuring they give Leeds something serious to think about. If they can manage that, we could be in store for a very exciting end to the Championship season.