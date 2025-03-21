Sheffield United and Burnley will be monitoring the ongoing situation surrounding Preston North End’s Milutin Osmajic, as it could impact the pair’s promotion push.

Osmajic was charged by the FA earlier this week, after being accused of racially abusing Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri in a February clash at Deepdale. The striker could potentially be facing a ban for his actions.

Sheffield United and Burnley will undoubtedly have one eye on how this situation unfolds, given that their promotion rivals (and current table-toppers) Leeds United still have to face Preston as part of their run-in.

If Osmajic were to receive a suspension and miss that fixture, it would surely hand Leeds a huge advantage, given that the striker has been one of North End’s most important players this season.

We are now at the stage of the season where every individual point could decide a team’s fate, so the chasing pair of Sheffield United and Burnley will surely be interested to see how this situation plays out.

Osmajic will likely be facing a ban

Unfortunately for Preston, this isn’t the first time this season that Osmajic has faced serious disciplinary action.

The Montenegrin international was previously suspended for eight games after biting Blackburn’s Owen Beck back in September. However, on this occasion, he faces even more disturbing accusations.

The frontman was charged by the FA this week following the alleged racial abuse towards Mejbri in the 0-0 draw at Deepdale on 15th February.

Despite the 25-year-old “strongly refuting” the allegations, the Burnley players refused to shake his hand ahead of the pair’s FA Cup meeting on 1st March, a game in which Osmajic later celebrated enthusiastically in front of the Burnley fans after putting his side 2-0 up.

On the pitch, Osmajic is enjoying a productive season for Paul Heckingbottom’s side. After notching eight league goals last time out, he has seven to his name from just 26 games so far this season.

However, his displays have been overshadowed by his conduct on several occasions, and once again he has behaved in a way that is simply not acceptable.

With the striker now set to face a potentially lengthy ban for his actions, it could have a knock-on effect on the battle at the top of the Championship.

Osmajic’s ban could affect the promotion race

With Osmajic looking like he will rightly be facing a lengthy period of time on the sidelines, it could see him miss North End’s trip to Elland Road on 12th April.

Heckingbottom’s men being without their second top-scorer would make what is already a daunting task (winning at Leeds), a mammoth one. With that in mind, Leeds would surely be heavy favourites to win that game at a canter.

As we near the close of the Championship season, the sides chasing Daniel Farke’s men will be looking ahead to outline particular clashes that could be potential banana skins for the pacesetters.

Leeds United remaining league fixtures 29/03 Swansea City (H) 05/04 Luton Town (A) 08/04 Middlesbrough (A) 12/04 Preston North End (H) 18/04 Oxford United (A) 21/04 Stoke City (H) 26/04 Bristol City (H) 03/05 Plymouth Argyle (A)

In Leeds’ case, their trip to face Middlesbrough in midweek on 8th April is perhaps their toughest remaining fixture. Across their remaining games, the Whites face just two teams from the top half (Boro and Bristol City), meaning their run-in is certainly a favourable one.

Sheffield United and Burnley will also hope that if they can take the race to promotion down to the final day, then Plymouth Argyle, resurgent under Miron Muslic, could still be fighting for survival and could potentially hand them a massive favour.