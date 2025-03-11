Sheffield United went top of the Championship table tonight but dropped two crucial points, conceding a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Bristol City at Bramall Lane.

Tyrese Campbell's goal just after the hour looked to hand Chris Wilder's side a three-point lead over Leeds United at the top of the table - the striker scoring for a third consecutive game.

However, Mark Sykes struck on the 90th minute to deny them that luxury ahead of the Whites' game with Millwall tomorrow evening, earning the travelling Robins a deserved point.

Sheffield United 1-1 Bristol City

Sykes strikes late to deny Blades

Despite heavy amounts of possession in the first half, Bristol City lacked cutting edge in the final third, and it was Sheffield United forcing Max O'Leary into early work.

The Robins goalkeeper was down well to deny Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Harrison Burrows, whilst a good block from George Tanner denied the former.

However, the half's real big chance fell the way of Sinclair Armstrong, who found himself in a glorious position to convert Joe Williams' hanging cross. His back-post header, though, was clawed away by Michael Cooper - a superb save, but one he shouldn't have been given a chance to make.

Liam Manning's side were nearly made to pay, too, with Tyrese Campbell keeping O'Leary honest with a near-post shot.

Chris Wilder's striker went close at the start of the second half, too, flashing across goal.

Scott Twine had hearts in mouths with a curling effort on the back of that, with Wilder turning to his bench and almost getting an instant impact as Rhian Brewster forced a good Zak Vyner block.

Brewster would turn provider for the game's opening goal, though, laying off Gus Hamer's incisive pass to Campbell, who broke into the penalty area and slipped the ball beyond O'Leary.

Bristol City applied heavy pressure as the game edged towards a conclusion, but were met by committed Sheffield United bodies until the 90th minute.

This time it was Manning's substitutions that combined, as George Earthy's clever pass found the run of Mark Sykes, who finished across Cooper superbly after spinning Jack Robinson.

Harrison Burrows - and the bulk of the 25,000+ in Bramall Lane - thought he should've had a late penalty after tussling with Cameron Pring, with both sides clashing amid the late drama, but Stephen Martin was ultimately unmoved.

Sheffield United v Bristol City attendance

25,070

Player ratings

Sheffield United

Michael Cooper - 7 Femi Seriki - 6 (Anel Ahmedhodzic - 6) Rob Holding - 6 (Sam McCallum - 6) Jack Robinson - 7 Harrison Burrows - 6 Sydie Peck - 5 Hamza Choudhury - 6 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - 5 (Gus Hamer - 7) Callum O'Hare - 4 (Rhian Brewster - 6) Ben Brereton Diaz - 5 Tyrese Campbell - 8 (Kieffer Moore - 5) Subs (not used) Adam Davies Jamal Baptiste Andre Brooks Ryan One read more

Bristol City

Max O'Leary - 7 George Tanner - 7 Rob Dickie - 7 Zak Vyner - 7 Haydon Roberts - 6 (Cameron Pring - n/a) Jason Knight - 8 Joe Williams - 8 Yu Hirakawa - 7 (George Earthy - 7) Max Bird - 6 (Mark Sykes - 7) Scott Twine - 6 (Anis Mehmeti - 7) Sinclair Armstrong - 6 (Nahki Wells - 6) Subs (not used) Stefan Bajic Sam Bell Harry Cornick Marcus McGuane read more

Championship table

Sheffield United go top; Bristol City sitting seventh

Championship table (as it stands 11/03) Pos Team P GD Pts 1st Sheffield United 37 24 77 7th Bristol City 37 7 54

Chris Wilder reaction

More to follow

Liam Manning reaction

More to follow