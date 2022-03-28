Sheffield United, Bristol City and Reading set sights on Brazilian goalkeeper

Sheffield United, Bristol City and Reading have all been credited with an interest in Brazilian goalkeeper Victor Braga, as per a report from the Mail Online.

The 30-year-old, who sees his contract expire at Arouca in Portugal’s top-flight in the summer, is currently being monitored by the three Championship clubs.

It is believed that the arrival of the experienced goalkeeper at any of the clubs would be considered a bargain, with Bristol City and Reading particularly under pressure to cut costs.

Spending the majority of the campaign as the newly-promoted Portuguese side’s first-choice shot-stopper, Braga has kept four clean sheets in 18 outings in Liga Portugal.

Arriving at Arouca in 2019, the 30-year-old helped his side to promotion via the play-offs last season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 28 games in Portugal’s second-tier, conceding just 18 goals in the process.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see if any of the three Championship clubs are able to agree terms with the experienced goalkeeper, with his expected availability bound to attract other clubs.

Other Championship clubs will also be searching for a permanent option in goal, whilst the rest of Europe could also be on the lookout for the potential bargain.

Interestingly, the Blades could still win promotion to the Premier League in what remains of this Championship season, whilst Reading have not survived the second-tier drop as of yet, two factors that would be likely to influence the goalkeeper’s next destination.

Arouca have not ensured their status in Portugal’s top-flight next season, and should they suffer relegation, then it will make it even more difficult for the club to agree fresh terms with Braga, if that is what they intend to do.