Reda Khadra's loan spell at Sheffield United during the 2022/23 season won't be remembered too fondly by the Blades faithful, but the German winger did come up with one memorable moment which set the tone for a successful season.

Khadra joined the Blades on a season-long loan in the summer of 2022 as a highly-rated prospect at Brighton, but he was unable to cement a regular place in Paul Heckingbottom's starting XI, and subsequently terminated his loan spell in January 2023.

The Blades went onto finish 2nd in the Championship that season, winning promotion to the Premier League, and while Khadra won't be remembered as one of the club's promotion heroes, he did make a very useful contribution during his early days at the club which shouldn't be forgotten.

Reda Khadra came up with a memorable moment at Sheffield United

Khadra had been used by Heckingbottom as an impact substitute in his first few weeks at the club, and with the Blades locked in a 0-0 stalemate away to Swansea City in mid-September, the German was introduced as they looked to pick up a vital three points on the road.

It was a cagey encounter and Russell Martin's Swansea side had created chances of their own, but with the game deep in added time, it was 0-0, and the Swans were probably the side more likely to score as they piled pressure on the Blades defence.

A ball into the Swansea box from Nathan Wood had found Joel Piroe, who set up Jamie Paterson, and only a last-ditch tackle from Chris Basham prevented the Swansea man from getting a shot away, but the ball was cleared, and Sheffield United counter-attacked with Swansea light on numbers at the back.

Kyle Naughton was the only player back for Swansea, and he went down to buy a free-kick with Rhian Brewster in close pursuit, but with no foul given, Brewster was in on goal, and he squared it to Khadra, who made no mistake and slotted past Steven Benda, sparking wild scenes in the away end of the Swansea.com Stadium.

Khadra had been sent on to try and win the game for the Blades and that's exactly what he did, and their victory in south Wales sent them four points clear at the top of the Championship, so it was a crucial win even at that early stage of the season.

That was the German's only goal involvement in what turned out to be a disappointing loan spell at Bramall Lane, but that late winner will always be fondly remembered by Sheffield United fans, and it proved an important three points as they won promotion to the top-flight.

Reda Khadra's career since his Sheffield United loan spell

In total, Khadra played just 16 games for the Blades, starting just three league games, and requested the early termination of his loan, which the club approved.

He subsequently joined Sheffield United's Championship rivals Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season, where he featured more regularly, before he completed a permanent exit from Brighton in the summer of 2023.

He joined Ligue 1 side Reims in the summer of 2023, and he's been a regular for the French side, playing in a range of positions and showing his versatility.

Reda Khadra's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Borussia Dortmund II 2020 1 0 0 Brighton 2021-23 1 0 0 Blackburn Rovers (Loan) 2021-22 28 5 4 Sheffield United (Loan) 2022-23 16 1 0 Birmingham City (Loan) 2023 16 4 2 Reims 2023- 33 1 3

After a number of Championship loan spells, a permanent move away from Brighton was exactly what Khadra needed, and the 23-year-old looks set to become an important player in the coming years for Reims with a contract until the summer of 2027.

After an unsuccessful loan spell at Bramall Lane, Khadra will be a bit of a forgotten man amongst Sheffield United fans, but his goal away to Swansea City was a memorable moment and helped the Blades enjoy a run of form which ultimately led to them winning promotion.