Sheffield United signed midfielder Oliver Norwood on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2018, before the move became permanent during the January transfer window in 2019, and it turned out to be an excellent piece of business.

When Oliver Norwood joined Sheffield United on an initial loan deal in 2018, many Blades supporters were encouraged by the signing, but few would have predicted that he'd go on to have the impact he made at Bramall Lane.

When it comes to players who have made the most appearances for Sheffield United, Norwood is 13th in the list, having represented the club 252 times in all competitions during his six-year spell in South Yorkshire.

The 33-year-old regularly impressed at the base of the Blades' midfield, with his ability to dictate the tempo, pass the ball, and deliver set-pieces making him a standout player in the Championship and a reliable performer in the Premier League.

Norwood was an important player for Sheffield United

Norwood signed for Sheffield United after the club had finished 10th during their first season back in the Championship, following six long seasons stuck in League One.

The last time the Blades had played Premier League football, at the time, was in 2007, when they suffered relegation from the top flight under the management of Neil Warnock.

He arrived during the same transfer window as John Egan and David McGoldrick, players who would help create the spine of Chris Wilder's team during the years that followed, alongside the likes of Billy Sharp, Chris Basham and Jack O'Connell.

The Blades won promotion to the top flight at the end of Norwood's debut season, before the midfielder featured in all 38 league games during the 2019/20 campaign, playing an important role in Wilder's system that included overlapping centre-backs, as the club achieved a top-half finish in the Premier League against all the odds.

Oliver Norwood's stats for Sheffield United (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 252 11 21

The 33-year-old once again helped Sheffield United win promotion from the Championship in 2023, his fourth promotion from the second tier, and scored his last goal for the club in a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers with a penalty in the tenth minute of injury time.

Norwood found a home at Bramall Lane

There was never any doubt that Norwood was a quality Championship player when he first arrived at Bramall Lane, having won promotion from the division with Brighton and Fulham, but he was yet to test himself in the Premier League.

Wilder gave the midfielder an opportunity after he had featured regularly during the 2018/19 promotion-winning campaign, and discussed that decision in 2020, having just led the Blades to a ninth place finish in the top flight.

"He'll be delighted he was given the opportunity to play Premier League football after being binned twice by Fulham and Brighton." said Wilder.

"He was never going to get binned by me, he was brilliant for us in the Championship and he has been outstanding for us in the Premier League."

Norwood found a home for himself at Sheffield United, captaining the club on several occasions and becoming a legend at Bramall Lane.

The Northern Ireland international, who made 57 appearances for his country, is unlikely to have predicted how well his time at Sheffield United would go when he first joined six years ago - he is a player who will be remembered fondly by the Blades' supporters.