Former Sheffield United striker Brian Deane has backed Tyrese Campbell to have an impact at Bramall Lane in the coming years on one condition.

The 25-year-old made the switch from Stoke City to the Blades in the summer after his contract with the Potters expired, and he has made a decent start to life in South Yorkshire.

He has scored six goals in 22 Championship appearances, despite starting only 11 times, and he has already written himself into club folklore by scoring the winner against arch rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the first Steel City derby of the season in November.

However, Campbell has had problems with injuries in the past, something that has already been witnessed first-hand by those at Sheffield United, and he has to get on top of these issues if he wants his success to continue and grow in S2.

Deane makes Campbell predicition after first six months at Bramall Lane

The forward has already beaten his goal tally for last season, and he could have easily added to it on Monday evening had he been the one to get the ball across the line as the Blades took an early lead against Leeds United.

His header deflected off the post before Illan Meslier pushed into the net himself with a fleeting hand, denying the former Manchester City prospect his first goal since the start of December.

After scoring against West Bromwich Albion, he missed the next seven games with a hamstring injury, and ex-Sheffield United ace, Brian Deane, believes that Campbell has to get over these fitness issues to take himself to the next level.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, about how impressed he has been with the 25-year-old, he said: "He's an old-fashioned type of player, and has that physical aspect to him with decent pace and a little bit different.

"He’s got good ability and if he can get over his injury issues and get a good run of games going, as he matures and develops, he could do a really good job.

"I like him and like the physical aspect of him; you can tell he’s an athlete, but he’s well-built as well," Deane concluded.

The arrival of Tom Cannon has not put Campbell off his task

Sheffield United spent £10m on Tom Cannon in the January transfer window, beating out rivals Sunderland to the signature of the then-Leicester City man, but he has not had the easiest of starts at Bramall Lane.

He is yet to find the back of the net, and this has allowed Campbell to make his way back into the starting XI in the last couple of weeks.

His threat is there to be seen and he was incredibly unlucky not to be credited with the opener in his side's defeat to Leeds. The son of the late, great Kevin Campbell will take confidence in finding himself in the right position at the right time to have the header and will be hoping to end his goal-drought against QPR on Saturday.

Tyrese Campbell Sheffield United stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 22 (11) Minutes played 940 Goals (assists) 6 (1) xG 4.75 Shots (on target) 25 (15) Pass accuracy 79% Chances created 11 Touches (in opposition box) 306 (74) Dribble success 26.7% Recoveries 14 *Stats correct as of 26/02/2025

The longer he can keep Cannon out of the team, the better on a personal level and he has to show Chris Wilder why he should be Sheffield United's starting striker for the last 12 games of the campaign.