Sheffield United braced for top-flight enquiries for nine-goal attacker during January transfer window

Sheffield United are expected to receive at least one enquiry from a top-tier club in January from either the Premier League or abroad regarding the services of Iliman Ndiaye, according to The Star.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Blades so far this season, recording nine goals and two assists in 21 Championship appearances, currently level on goals with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Ben Brereton-Diaz with no one scoring more times in the league than him this term.

And he has the chance to take this momentum into the World Cup with Senegal as they play Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands in the group stage, taking on the latter this afternoon.

If he can shine in the Middle East, that is likely to raise his valuation but the Blades will only have a certain amount of power at the negotiating table with other clubs in January, with his existing contract expiring in 2024.

And it seems increasingly unlikely that United will be able to secure a fresh agreement with the 22-year-old in the short term, potentially giving other teams the confidence to make an approach for him.

According to The Star, it would be a surprise if at least one team from the top tier, either in England or elsewhere, didn’t submit an enquiry regarding his availability.

The Verdict:

At 22, Ndiaye will only get better and this is why it wouldn’t be a surprise if multiple bids were launched for him in January as sides from top tiers across Europe look to strengthen their squads for the remainder of the season.

A bottom-end Premier League club may feel like the Senegal international will provide the injection of energy needed to ensure they remain afloat in the top tier, even though he doesn’t have a huge amount of experience under his belt at that level.

Not only will his experience with United help him to get better – but his time with Senegal should help to develop him into an even more accomplished player and that’s both a good and a bad thing for the Blades.

The better he gets, the more he can help United in their quest to secure promotion but you feel it will become less likely that he will sign a new deal as interest potentially grows in him.

At this stage though, the player would probably be wise to stay put at his current club unless he’s guaranteed a decent number of starts elsewhere because he’s progressing well in South Yorkshire.