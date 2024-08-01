Highlights Sheffield United's preparations for the upcoming season are gaining momentum despite ongoing takeover talks.

The defence at Bramall Lane needs strengthening after conceding 104 goals last season, prompting interest in Chris Mepham.

United may opt for a loan move for Mepham due to financial constraints, with Joe Worrall also under consideration for the center-back position.

Sheffield United's preparations for the upcoming season are starting to gather pace.

That is still while the ongoing talks surrounding the takeover of the Steel City club to a US-based consortium remain in the background, with Chris Wilder looking to return his boyhood club to the Premier League after a dismal campaign in the top flight last season.

A number of signings which offer Championship quality and experience have already been made, in the form of Callum O'Hare, Kieffer Moore and Harrison Burrows, among others.

However, the 58-year-old's defence at Bramall Lane remains an area which still requires additions after shipping 104 goals last term, as well as seeing a number of Blades cult heroes in this department leave following the expiration of their contracts.

Sheffield United stance given amid potential AFC Bournemouth deal

This has led to United being linked with the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Wales defender Chris Mepham, with the Sheffield Star stating that the club are "understood" to be keen on striking a deal for the 26-year-old's services.

Mepham was a target for the Blades in January, when a report claimed that the Cherries could have been open to a sale for the 46-time international at the time, before a move away from the Vitality Stadium failed to materialise.

The Harrow-born man has since re-emerged on Wilder's radar amid recent reports stating that the Blades, alongside Stoke City, are keen on a potential loan agreement for Leicester City's Harry Souttar.

Given the interest in a temporary move for the Australian, FLW's Sheffield United fan pundit, Jimmy of Blades Ramble, believes that interest in Mepham would also most likely be in the form of a loan move.

"Chris Mepham is a good player," Jimmy began. "We were linked with him back in January, so I know a little bit about him.

Chris Mepham's 23/24 Premier League Stats Total Matches Played 10 Average Rating 6.71 Assists 1 Clean Sheets 0 Interceptions per Game 0.7 Tackles per Game 1.2 Balls Recovered per Game 3.1 Clearances per Game 2.9 Duels Won per Game 4.3 All stats as per Sofascore

"I'm not sure on how much he'd cost. You hear some crazy valuations, but I think it's dependent on his contract situation, although we're more likely to want a loan. Any purchase would be takeover dependent now I think, other than Michael Cooper," he added.

"I think we'd be looking at a loan deal, which is why it looks like we're opting for Harry Souttar.

"It depends if Anel Ahmedhodzic was to leave, because there's been some rumoured interest, then we'd be back in for another centre-half. But, I think Joe Worrall might come back into the equation as well, who we're known to like," the fan pundit continued.

"But, Chris Mepham is definitely on the radar. If we had the money, I wouldn't want to be spending more than £5m if I'm honest, and that might not even get the deal done, depending on his contract situation."

Jimmy concluded: "We've done a lot of good work so far this summer. Centre-half is an area we'd be looking to improve, but it's not a priority, so I'd be surprised if we spent a lot of money on that position."

Chris Mepham would be a solid acquisition for Sheffield United despite £8m claim

Despite the recent links to Bramall Lane, it was reported earlier in the transfer window that Celtic are another side interested in making a move for the former Brentford defender.

The aforementioned Ahmedhodzic was one of a select few in United colours who emerged from their calamitous Premier League campaign with credit, gaining admirers such as Napoli in the January window, before it was revealed by Alan Nixon in June that the Bosnian defender would be free to depart for a new club this summer, as well as the club bidding farewell to stalwarts John Egan and Chris Basham.

If Ahmedhodzic was to stay, then extra strength-in-depth would still be needed for Wilder, and it means that a potential loan signing for the Cherries defender would make sense, despite reportedly being valued at £8m by Andoni Iraola's side.

Mepham is under contract with his current club until next summer, so it's understandable that the club are looking to recoup a fair amount of the £12m they paid Brentford for his services back in 2019.

With 89 prior Championship appearances on his CV, there are definitely worse names United could look to target, but all things considered, the aforementioned valuation means a loan move for Souttar would perhaps be the wiser choice at this moment in time.