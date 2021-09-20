Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic makes claim involving John Fleck and Fulham

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has told The Star that John Fleck is a player that he always used to fear when he was in charge of Fulham.

The Scottish international has really shone under the stewardship of the Serbian coach at Bramall Lane this term and has helped to contribute significantly to the club’s recent upturn in form after a slow start to the campaign.

Fleck has played a part in all seven of Sheffield United’s Sky Bet Championship games this season and is once again showing why he is such a key player for the Blades as they bid to get promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Speaking about the impact that the midfielder has had since he took on the job in the Steel City, Jokanovic was quick to make the following admission about the 30-year-old:

“This now, this is the John Fleck I know when I used to play against him. I always considered him a really important player when he was with my opponents. He was one of my rivals back then, yes, but he was always a rival I was very impressed with.”

Fleck has been with the Blades since joining from Coventry City in 2016 and has since racked up an impressive 214 appearances in a red and white shirt.

The former Rangers man should be back in action for his side tomorrow night as the Blades play host to Southampton at Bramall Lane in the Carabao Cup.

The Verdict

Judging by the manager’s comments, it would be fair to assume that Jokanovic sees Fleck as one of the key performers as part of his side at present.

The 30-year-old midfielder is going from strength to strength as part of this new style of play and all round approach and will now be looking to really kick on after his side picked up some good recent victories.

If the team can now go on a good winning run, they will have every chance of pushing up the standings towards the top six places after what was a slow start to the campaign.

Fleck will be a key part ot their promotion hopes this term and many will be hoping that his good form continues.