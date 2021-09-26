Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic highlights one big concern despite Derby win

Sheffield United extended their unbeaten run in the league to five matches after they beat Derby 1-0 on Saturday at Bramall Lane.

Since the international break, the Blades have climbed up the table. After being in the bottom three, they’ve now risen to 11th and show no signs of stopping.

However, it was far from a comfortable win as they left it late as Billy Sharp scored from the spot in the 88th minute following a Curtis Davies handball.

It was another win on the board and a clean sheet but that hasn’t stopped Jokanovic from highlighting his side’s in-game management as an area he wants them to improve in.

He told YorkshireLive: “The last 20 minutes I detected some body language I didn’t like. I need to support them and they need to support themselves. They need to keep their head up and trust themselves.

“Against Preston that I was really happy with how we played the last five minutes but we gave them one chance and they scored.

“Today we didn’t complete any passes in the last three minutes, probably thinking about what happened before. We gave them three, four, five opportunities to put the ball in our box. After one of those situations, it was really close.”

The Verdict

United’s form of late has been excellent. Not only are they creating more chances but they’re also becoming more solid at the back.

However, as Jokanovic has pointed out, managing tight games has to improve as in this scenario they were fortunate that Lawrence hit the post in the final few moments of the game.

They will not score two or three more than their opposition every game, so improving how they manage tight games will make them a much better team going forward and earn them valuable points as they look for an immediate return to the Premier League.