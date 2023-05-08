Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed clarity was the key reason behind their successful summer transfer window last year, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

Heckingbottom knew what budget he had to play with last year and that allowed the Blades to get a few deals over the line during the early stages of that window, with their final signing coming in at the start of August.

What happened at Sheffield United last summer?

Tommy Doyle, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark and Reda Khadra all arrived way back in July, with three of those four signings working out reasonably well.

Khadra didn't enjoy a very successful time at Bramall Lane, but Ahmedhodzic and Doyle have been real assets and Clark has helped to provide competition and experience in central defence.

James McAtee was United's last signing, with the attacking midfielder arriving just after the 2022/23 campaign got underway.

With this early business done, they didn't have to make any further additions for the remainder of that window and it perhaps comes as no real surprise that they were able to make an excellent start to the season because of this, spending much of the campaign in the top two.

This strong start has allowed them to suffer a few wobbles and still remain in the automatic promotion zone - and many will believe that early business was key to their success.

Paul Heckingbottom's message

Heckingbottom is one man who certainly believes their early business contributed to the success they are currently enjoying.

He said: "I have done my bit with the celebrating. I want to get on with next season now. Have a good holiday with the family and get cracking.

"We did really well last summer.

"We did a lot of things early and, more importantly, we had real clarity in what we had to spend, what positions we needed and we could go out and put the pieces together and get a promotion-winning squad."

These comments have come amid major uncertainty regarding a potential takeover, with off-field matters threatening to disrupt on-field progress unless these issues can be sorted out quickly.

They have many out-of-contract players to deal with as well and even if they tie these players down, the Blades' boss will need money to strengthen his squad ahead of their return to the top flight.

How does the summer of 2021 prove Paul Heckingbottom's point?

These comments from Heckingbottom are clearly aimed at the board - because several players' futures are yet to be decided and if there was clarity regarding his budget - he surely would have been able to tie some of these players down to new deals.

Although the transfer embargo has probably hampered their ability to offer out extensions, those restrictions have been lifted for a while now.

Not only do United need to worry about their current players, but also their targets.

Slavisa Jokanovic wasn't able to bring in the majority of his signings during the 2021 summer window until the latter stages of August and that didn't exactly help the ex-Fulham boss in his quest to be a success at Bramall Lane.

Although other factors contributed to his downfall including the style of play he tried to implement, a lack of signings to refresh the squad following their relegation wouldn't have helped matters.