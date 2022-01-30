Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom reveals loan striker dilemma

Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that ‘conversations are taking place’ about whether or not to recall Daniel Jebbison after Rhian Brewster picked up a knock.

Despite Sheffield United getting the three points in a comfortable victory over Peterborough United, it may have come at a cost as Rhian Brewster limped out of the game with a hamstring problem.

Brewster has been in form under Heckingbottom but has struggled with injury and this knock gives the former Barnsley and Leeds boss a potential headache.

As a result of the injury to Brewster, Heckingbottom revealed that conversations were taking place about whether to recall young striker Daniel Jebbison from his loan spell from Burton Albion.

The 18-year-old has scored seven league goals this season for the Brewers and is their current top scorer which will have prompted the possibility of a recall if Brewster’s injury is long term.

On the situation, Heckingbottom told The Star: “It’s something we’re looking at, something that we’re talking about. Conversations are taking place, about the pros and cons.

“We know what they are. We know what he’s getting from being there (at Burton) and how he’s benefiting from that. But we also know what he’d benefit from being with us and working with us.”

The Verdict

It’s a difficult situation Sheffield United find themselves in. Jebbison is thriving from regular game time at Burton but the injury to Brewster and potential departure of Lys Mousset will leave the Blades short of a forward who can play on the shoulder.

Jebbison offers traits that the likes of McBurnie, N’Diaye, Sharp do not possess and is similar to Brewster in some respects. So, it’s a difficult situation as Jebbison may not get as many minutes at Brammal Lane as he would at Burton.

But, Heckingbottom is trying to piece together a promotion push and an additional striker will be essential to their task.