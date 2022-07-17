Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom reveals details of significant injury to 29-year-old

Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies has been ruled out for several weeks after suffering a freak knee injury in the friendly against Lincoln City last week.

Davies will miss the rest of pre season as well as the start of the new Championship campaign as a result of the injury he sustained after colliding with an opponent in the friendly against Lincoln.

Davies will hope he can be a part of Wales’ World Cup campaign in Qatar as the goalkeeper will now face a race for fitness ahead of the tournament.

Speaking on the injury, his manager Paul Heckingbottom spoke to the Sheffield Star about the injury, saying: “Adam is not so good.

“He’s damaged his knee. He followed through and Davo has kicked their lad as he was running past and opened up his medial ligaments.”

This has given the Blades somewhat of a goalkeeping crisis with Wes Foderingham picking up a knock earlier in pre season with Heckingbottom hoping his number one will be available against Mansfield on Tuesday night.

This gave an opportunity to youngsters Jordan Amissah and Dylan Wharton to be involved in the matchday squads, with Amissah playing in the friendly against Scunthorpe and Wharton being named on the bench.

The Verdict

It’s not ideal timing for Heckingbottom to lose his back up goalkeeper, two weeks ahead of the season opener against Watford.

That being said, it will give the Blades boss the chance to take a closer look at his third and fourth choice as they step up in Davies’ absence. Alternatively, it could prompt the former Barnsley and Leeds manager to move for a goalkeeper on loan.

You only have to look at QPR and Luton last season and their goalkeeping issues as an example of needing a back up plan, and in their cases, contingencies to their back up plans.