Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom praises impact of coach

Sheffield United seem to have turned their season around under new manager Paul Heckingbottom with back-to-back wins.

The most impressive aspect of this turnaround is the attacking intent of the Yorkshire side.

In their last two games, Heckingbottom’s side have looked much more threatening and are starting to take their chances on the regular.

One factor in that upturn in attacking form is the addition of Jack Lester to the first-team coaching staff.

The academy boss has stepped up to the first-team fold since Heckingbottom’s appointment, and speaking about his impact, the new Blades boss told The Examiner his attackers are enjoying their time with the former Nottingham Forest, Grimsby, and Chesterfield striker, saying: “There are a lot more finishing drills and after-sessions.

“As a striker you may only get one opportunity a game and you have to take it because it’s fine margins in the Championship. With Jack coming in there is a lot more focus on the strikers.

“We are doing a bit of both in terms of video work and then out there on the grass. Whether it is extra finishing or analysis off the pitch.”

David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster have all found the net under Heckingbottom so far and the Sheffield United manager has been impressed with their contributions, as he added: “The finishes were good but for me it was about a glimpse of what I can do. Hopefully, I can do plenty more of that and Sheffield United fans and everyone else can see that.”

The Verdict

There’s no doubt that Sheffield United have improved since Heckingbottom came in. Individuals within the side are looking far more dangerous now and the attacking intent shown is exciting.

The quality of the squad at Bramall Lane is obvious and it just needed the right manager and staff to put everything together and everyone is starting to see that.

The key now for Sheffield United is maintaining that form so they can push for a top-six place because they certainly have the ability to do it.

It is also good to see Lester making an impact, and the fact he is getting these returns so soon, bodes well for his own coaching credentials as well.