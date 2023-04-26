Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom believes the Blades will need to be at their best if they want to have the best chance of beating West Bromwich Albion tonight, speaking to The Star ahead of this clash.

United come into this clash knowing that they will seal promotion this evening if they take all three points against the Baggies, who will be desperate to make amends following their 2-1 home defeat against Sunderland on Sunday.

They had initially gone 1-0 through John Swift - but a Dennis Cirkin double has damaged their promotion hopes and three points tonight would help them to get their play-off push back on track.

West Brom's regret

It's a massive shame for Albion that they didn't manage to secure all three points against Tony Mowbray's men - because that would have been a third consecutive win for them following a sticky run of form.

Coming from behind to beat Stoke City, they followed that up by beating Blackpool 2-0 last week and that launched them right back into the mix for a top-six spot.

Considering Sunderland had key defenders missing and don't have many forwards at their disposal with their failure to fully strengthen their striker department hampering them, it looked as though Albion were going to secure another home victory.

But they fell short in the end and now sit two points adrift of the play-off zone, with tonight being their game in hand that they need to capitalise on.

Despite how desperate Albion will be for a win, most eyes will be on their opponents Sheffield United who are on the verge of sealing promotion back to the top flight at the second time of asking.

Putting some of this attention back on tonight's visitors though, Blades boss Heckingbottom said: "If you want to motivate a team who are going for the play-offs, then talk about what will happen if we beat them [West Brom].

"To beat them we need to be at our very, very best. They’re a strong team with some good individuals."

Is Paul Heckingbottom right?

Although they have players missing including star striker Daryl Dike, they still have game-changers at their disposal so Heckingbottom is definitely right to be wary.

They have a solid keeper between the sticks with Alex Palmer coming in and also have a backline capable of keeping teams out with the likes of Semi Ajayi and Darnell Furlong having great experience at this level.

In midfield, they have a decent amount of depth with Jake Livermore on the bench if required, though Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu have been an excellent pairing for a chunk of this season.

Their biggest threat comes in attack though, with John Swift and Jed Wallace able to be real game-changers at this level and Karlan Grant scoring regularly in the Championship in the past.

Up top, Brandon Thomas-Asante has adapted well to life in the second tier.

And in terms of the team as a whole, they will be desperate to spoil the Blades' party whilst helping their own cause, so they won't be short of motivating heading into this clash.