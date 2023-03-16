Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has claimed Middlesbrough's midweek draw against Stoke City didn't make a difference to his side as they looked to seal three points against Sunderland, speaking to The Star.

Boro could have closed the gap between them and the Blades to just one point with their midweek game against the Potters taking place on Tuesday - but they only managed to secure a 1-1 draw at the Riverside.

Arguably, Alex Neil's side deserved to win all three points but the draw still allowed United to capitalise, though they didn't face an easy task either as they took on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last night in front of the TV cameras.

And their assignment was made even more difficult when Edouard Michut fired the hosts into the lead, though they did manage to turn things around with James McAtee and Tommy Doyle scoring in a 2-1 victory for the automatic promotion contenders on Wearside.

This was arguably a much-needed victory for the Blades who lost against Luton Town at the weekend and had seen Boro close the gap again - but the two sides are now separated by six points which makes things slightly more comfortable for the South Yorkshire outfit.

United's players didn't let the Boro game affect them coming into last night's tie though, according to Heckingbottom.

He said: "The Middlesbrough result shouldn’t make a difference for us and it didn’t.

"Am I glad they dropped points? Of course I am. Did the players watch it? Of course they will have done, because that’s human nature.

"But we can’t get wrapped up in any of that."

The Verdict:

Yesterday was a good opportunity for the Blades but they couldn't afford to overthink going into this game or be distracted from their clash on Wearside because Tony Mowbray's men are a very capable team in this division.

They could have easily dropped points in this game despite the Black Cats' underwhelming home form, so this must be a satisfying win for Heckingbottom who can breathe a little easier going into this weekend's clash against Blackburn Rovers.

Although they can't afford to take their eye off the ball in terms of the league, they can now relax a bit going into this last eight FA Cup clash, with United just one game away from Wembley now.

Having the home advantage against Jon Dahl Tomasson's men, they will feel as though they're favourites to seal a place in the last four but Blackburn have been excellent this season as well and shouldn't be underestimated.

The FA Cup is certainly another thing that can help to keep them on their toes and this is why their participation in the competition may be beneficial for them in their quest to finish in the top two.