Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that he's excited to see Wembley "turn red and white" when they face Manchester City in the last four of the FA Cup next month, taking to Twitter.

These comments came after their 3-2 victory against Blackburn Rovers in yesterday's quarter-final, going behind twice through Ben Brereton Diaz's penalty and Sammie Szmodics' finish but managing to respond with Sam Gallagher's own goal and Oli McBurnie's strike levelling up the game.

The most special moment of the match came in the first minute of stoppage time during the final stages of the game though, with Tommy Doyle's long-range hit beating Aynsley Pears and sending the Blades through to the semis.

This is yet another special victory during what has been a very successful season for the South Yorkshire outfit so far, currently sitting in the automatic promotion zone and beating Tottenham Hotspur as well as Blackburn to get to the last four of the FA Cup.

They will be underdogs going into this Wembley clash against Man City who put six past the Blades' league rivals Burnley at the weekend, brushing aside Vincent Kompany's men quite comfortably as Pep Guardiola's side look to win another piece of silverware.

Heckingbottom, however, was keen to just enjoy yesterday's victory whilst it lasts and issued a rare social media message to his team's supporters after this clash.

Taking to Twitter, he posted: "Fantastic result today. We're over the moon to still be involved in a promotion race and the FA Cup at this stage.

"Excited to see Wembley turn red and white next month. Well done and enjoy all!"

The Verdict:

It will be a special occasion for United supporters who don't often get the chance to go to Wembley - and the team should certainly be commended for their efforts to get this far in the competition considering they are still in the Championship at this point.

They didn't have the easiest path to get to the semis either - because Tottenham are a formidable opponent despite their lack of trophies in recent times and weren't easy to overcome in South Yorkshire.

The Blades may have been at Bramall Lane - but that didn't make their victory against Antonio Conte's men any less impressive and they were also impressive against Blackburn.

Showing real character to come from behind twice, they fully deserve their place at Wembley and it will be interesting to see if they are able to do any better against City than the Clarets did at the Etihad Stadium.

The back three could end up working in United's favour in their quest to tame Erling Haaland - but City also have other dangers that need to be kept quiet and that will present Heckingbottom's side with an unenviable challenge.