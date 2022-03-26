Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom issues promotion rallying cry to his players

Sheffield United boss has issued a rallying cry to his team as they look to solidify their place in the top six in the final stretch games after the international break.

The Blades have eight games to secure a promotion place as they look to return to the Premier League after a poor start under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Heckinbottom’s side are currently fifth in the table, two points ahead of Middlesbrough in 7th. They are only eight points off the automatics with Bournemouth having two games in hand on Sheffield United.

A push for the top two seems a stretch but putting together a good run will only serve them well and Heckingbottom has praised his players ahead of this final push, telling Yorkshire Live: “When I first came in, I told everyone what a great opportunity it was. I know these players; I knew their qualities back then and what they were capable of.

“They’ve got the talent. They’ve shown that before. And they’ve also got the experience.

“They are showing how much they are prepared to put in to games and how hard they are prepared to work. Now, we’ve got to really buckle down and give it one last big push.”

The Verdict

Sheffield United could well be the favourites for the playoffs with none of the sides yet to really solidify their promotion contention. That being said, the likes of Blackburn, QPR and Huddersfield have all looked likely to remain in the top six but after a rocky run of form from each of those sides, they aren’t safe.

That highlights the extra level of competition at the top end of the league this season which will certainly make the manager of every side up there nervous.

However, Heckingbottom has shown this team can put a good run of form together and with a much needed rest underway during the international break, they will hit the remaining games hard.