Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has identified Burnley's consistency as the main reason why they are in their current position, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

These comments come ahead of the Blades' clash against the Clarets this evening, with a win for the former at Turf Moor likely to boost their promotion chances further as they currently sit nine points above Middlesbrough and Luton Town with a game in hand.

The Lancashire outfit, meanwhile, have already secured promotion back to the Premier League with their 2-1 away victory at Boro dragging them over the line with seven league games still to go.

What did Paul Heckingbottom say?

Heckingbottom is likely to be extremely nervous going into this clash - because they are the slight underdogs in this clash and a win in Lancashire could all but seal their top-tier return.

They won't have a harder game all season on paper but although he's likely to be focusing on his own team ahead of kick-off, he also had some warm words for today's opponents.

He said: "The consistency is there, not just in performance but to get the result as well.

"We know they can play and we know that when they get in front they can play good football but they have got an identity in the way they want to play.

"They were on a long unbeaten run before playing us and we beat them and they have gone on a long unbeaten run since. That consistency in this league is why they are there. You have to take your hat off to them for that."

Burnley's consistency

Vincent Kompany's side have lost just two of their 39 league games this term - a remarkable achievement considering they were forced to rebuild their squad in the summer.

They may have struggled to turn draws into victories during the very early stages of the campaign - but they have done extremely well since and could still beat Reading's 106-point record.

The Clarets would have to be pretty much perfect between now and the end of this term to give them a chance of doing that, but you wouldn't rule anything out considering the fact they have been brilliant.

Why have they been so consistent?

Cashing in on some key players last summer, that gave Kompany the budget to bring quite a few players in and that has provided them with a very decent amount of depth.

That has allowed them to have a very strong bench for much of the campaign and that has helped them to maximise their points tally.

Their character also has to be commended - because they have come from behind on a few occasions this season to secure some very important wins - with their victories at home against Reading and West Brom being particularly notable for their late drama.

As well as this, they have defended brilliantly with Kompany's men conceding just 30 goals in 39 league games - not a shabby record.

One-sixth of these goals came at Bramall Lane for the Blades, so they will be particularly hungry to keep a clean sheet tonight despite already sealing their promotion.

Their consistency certainly hasn't been down to luck, with the Clarets' boss putting the work in to ensure his side had a very high chance of being successful.

If they can keep winning between now and the end of the season, that should give them plenty of momentum going into next term and that could be crucial.