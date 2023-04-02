Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom believes Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock probably texted him after the latter did the Blades a favour yesterday, speaking to the Daily Mail in his post-match press conference.

With Middlesbrough travelling to relegation battlers Huddersfield and the Blades making the trip to Norwich City, it looked as though Michael Carrick's side were going to have the perfect opportunity to close the gap between themselves and Heckingbottom's men once more.

However, that didn't turn out to be the case with United securing a 1-0 victory at Carrow Road and Huddersfield's second-half comeback consigning Boro to a desperately disappointing defeat.

How did Huddersfield Town manage to upset Middlesbrough?

It looked as though the visitors were going to pick up another victory in their quest for automatic promotion when Marcus Forss put them 1-0 up in the 43rd minute - a major blow for the Terriers just before the interval.

However, the hosts showed real character during the early stages of the second 45 with Josh Ruffels and Josh Koroma scoring within a ten-minute period after the break and Matty Pearson adding a brace to put the Terriers 4-1 up.

Boro talisman Chuba Akpom did make it 4-2 in the 74th minute which could have sparked a comeback - but the West Yorkshire outfit held on to secure what could be a crucial three points for them in their quest to retain their place in the Championship.

Carrick's side, meanwhile, are now six points adrift of the Blades with the latter having a game in hand.

What did Paul Heckingbottom say about Neil Warnock?

After the game, Heckingbottom had confirmed that he had heard Warnock's name chanted by the away supporters at Carrow Road and knew that would probably be good news for United.

He said: "We knew that if the fans were singing it was good news.

"Neil's good at getting the limelight - he's probably dropped me a text or something already."

Warnock had a spell in charge at Bramall Lane and even managed to get them promoted to the Premier League in 2006 - an achievement Heckingbottom looks set to replicate.

Just how crucial were yesterday's results for Sheffield United?

Yesterday felt like a very important day in the promotion race and it looked as though Boro would benefit from that considering their fixture was "easier" on paper.

However, perhaps this result shouldn't come as a massive surprise because the Terriers are fighting for their lives right now and Warnock would have been keen to beat his old side considering how his time ended at the Riverside.

However, Boro were in superb form and with a gulf in class between the two teams now the likes of Levi Colwill, Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo have left the Terriers, the away side would have been expected to win quite comfortably.

The Blades did extremely well to deal with the pressure on them to claim all three points.

They may not have had the most comfortable afternoon - but the three points mattered hugely and they managed to take them back to South Yorkshire.

That's the only thing that matters for them at this stage - and they have given themselves a little bit of breathing room now - although they would probably like to capitalise on their game in hand and keep going.

The automatic promotion race isn't over until it's over.