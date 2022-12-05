Sheffield United boss issues potential hint on whether Iliman Ndiaye could feature against Huddersfield Town

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom believes Iliman Ndiaye won’t need a break when he returns from the World Cup, speaking to The Star ahead of this weekend’s clash against Huddersfield Town.

The 22-year-old managed to make it out of the group stages in Qatar after managing to secure a 2-1 victory over Ecuador – but his Senegal side were knocked out of the tournament last night after falling to a 3-0 defeat.

Ndiaye started in that game like he did against Ecuador – but was taken off at half-time by Aliou Cisse and that allowed Heckingbottom to breathe a sigh of relief – with the young attacker potentially set to be fit for Saturday’s Yorkshire derby against the Terriers.

He was an unused substitute in their opening game against the Netherlands, but came on for a cameo against Qatar when he managed to record an assist, was in action for the majority of his national team’s game against Ecuador and played one half against the Three Lions.

That game time, combined with the long flight home from the Middle East, are two key reasons why he could potentially be given a small break away from domestic action.

However, Heckingbottom believes his star man could potentially return to action straight away.

He said: “We are his priority. We’ll see how he is but I don’t think he’ll need a break. We want Iliman back out there for us.”

The Verdict:

Heckingbottom may benefit from easing Ndiaye in gradually because there may be an increased chance of an injury occurring considering the change of conditions he would need to adapt to and the fact he’s set to endure a long flight back to the UK.

An injury could be disastrous considering Oli McBurnie is recovering from his hernia operation and ankle injury and isn’t guaranteed to be in the goalscoring form that earned him so much praise before the World Cup break.

And with Rhian Brewster out injured, Daniel Jebbison still inexperienced, Billy Sharp not scoring this season and Reda Khadra enduring an underwhelming loan spell, it’s up to Ndiaye to provide the goals at the moment.

His absence would be sorely felt – because his energy and ruthlessness in front of goal has guided the Blades to a strong position as they look to secure Premier League football again.

The Blades’ boss will want him playing in every game though so you could understand it if he was unwilling to give the Senegal international some time off.