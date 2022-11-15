Sheffield United boss fires clear warning to Blades amid Championship promotion race

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom believes they need to pick up points at a faster rate if they want to achieve their goals, speaking to The Star.

The Blades have tallied up 38 points in 21 games – not a terrible total when considering the fact they could have suffered from a hangover following their play-off semi-final defeat against Nottingham Forest in May.

They made an exceptional start to this campaign though – but will be disappointed not to have picked up more points last month as they endured a six-game winless run – a run that meant they secured just three points from a possible 18.

Their recovery in recent games has meant they currently sit in second place going into the World Cup break, though they are only two points clear of Blackburn Rovers who currently sit in third place at this stage.

This reinforces the size of the challenge they face when they return to action in December, with Heckingbottom’s side needing to remain consistent to give themselves the best chance of securing automatic promotion.

And the Blades’ boss is one man who believes his side need to be even better than they have been so far this season, with returning players likely to help their cause.

He said: “We have to be better, we want to play better than we are playing and we want to win more games than we are.

“But if you actually look at it, and there have been lots of things that people don’t know about with the players and what we’ve gone through and what we’ve been doing, I’ve got to give a lot of people a lot of credit.

“But we need to be better. We have 38 points from 21 but we need more than that in the next 21. That’s got to be the aim, to keep improving, and that’s why we need players back and available.”

The Verdict:

As long as they can remain consistent throughout the majority of the campaign, it would be difficult to see them not getting themselves back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Promotion rivals Burnley found out earlier in the season that draws can be frustrating, so Heckingbottom will need to turn draws into victories if they want to give themselves enough breathing space to suffer a loss or two.

Injury issues have been a real problem at Bramall Lane over the past 12 months with key players spending time out of action during the second half of last season as well – one reason why their supporters will be nervous going into the coming months.

The winter break should help the players to recharge though and that could potentially make the difference in reducing their future setbacks, so this interval could turn out to be a real blessing.

It could also be argued that the January window will be important as well – because they will be desperate to keep hold of the vast majority of their first-teamers and potentially bring in an extra one or two to give them an edge over their promotion rivals.